USPS Stamp Honors Ursula K. Le Guin

The following is a SFWA Member Report. A modified version originally ran in the SFWA Singularity #71. A USPS Tribute Video to Le Guin can be viewed here on Facebook.

July 27, 2021 – Downtown Portland, OR, was the perfect venue for unveiling the USPS stamp honoring Ursula K. Le Guin because the SFWA Grandmaster long made her home here. A postage stamp is more than a personal honor. It’s a cultural accolade, demonstrating that Le Guin’s work is a major influence in American letters. She is only the 33rd American writer in the Postal Service’s Literary Arts series of stamps. More than movies, more than books—when you’re on a stamp, you are an icon of national culture.

The ceremony was attended by Le Guin’s husband Charles, her son Theodore and his wife Nancy, and her granddaughter India Downs-Le Guin.

Speakers included Linda Long, curator and archivist at the University of Oregon library, where all of Le Guin’s papers and letters are housed. Amy Wong, a book editor at the Portland Oregonian, spoke of Le Guin’s many letters to the newspaper. Downs-Le Guin spoke of living with her grandmother after graduate school.

I joined a considerable crowd of Ursula’s family, friends, neighbors, and fans. It was an honor to be there, representing us!

– SFWA Member Brenda Clough