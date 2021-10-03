Call for Submissions: SFWA “Rogues of the Future” StoryBundles

The SFWA Self-Publishing Committee (SPC) is happy to announce that we are open for submissions October 3–17, 2021, for two science fiction StoryBundles that will be released in 2022. This is a great chance for independent and small press authors to sell more books! Submissions will be accepted from SFWA members and nonmembers alike.

The overarching theme for these two bundles will be “Rogues of the Future.” We seek all types of stories involving ne’er-do-wells in a science fiction setting. We plan to offer “Con Artists of Tomorrow” in February 2022 and “Space Pirates and Thieves of the Future” in August 2022.

Submissions will be accepted through October 17, 2021, at 11:59 PM, US Eastern. The SPC will determine which Bundle each submission is most appropriate for, and the theme and theme titles may be revised as we accommodate the best selections. Therefore, we encourage authors not to self-reject if their novel fits at all within “Rogues of the Future.”

StoryBundles are curated collections of books offered at a discounted price. Readers select what price they’d like to pay for an initial five books and can unlock up to fifteen total by contributing $15. Proceeds go to the participating authors and StoryBundle, and a small cut is donated to SFWA.

Full Submission Guidelines

We welcome SFWA members and nonmembers to contribute their already published books for consideration in the bundle. Traditionally published books are welcome if the publisher agrees in writing. The book cannot be available for free or permafree; it must be priced for at least $0.99.

We welcome all full-length science fiction novels of 40,000 words to 200,000 words that are either clearly stand-alone stories or the first in a series. Please do not submit novels with prequels (of any length) or related series needing to be read first to fully appreciate the submitted book. Please do not submit anthologies. Collections of short stories are only eligible if the stories form a coherent (i.e., mosaic) novel. Omnibus collections are only eligible if their combined length fits within our word count limit and they combine to form one clear story.

We ask that authors submit only one novel and do not submit a novel that has appeared in any previous StoryBundle (SFWA or otherwise.) Please only submit novels that will be for sale by February 2022.

You must have full rights to enter the StoryBundle, and the novel must not be in Amazon’s KDP Select for the time that the bundle is published. You will be notified early enough that books enrolled in Amazon KDP Select (Kindle Unlimited) will have time to be brought out of exclusivity before the bundle is released.

To submit, email Storybundle@SFWA.org with “Rogues of the Future StoryBundle” in the subject line. Please put both the name of the book in Title Case and the author’s name in the text of the email. Do not use ALL CAPS. Please indicate the email address of and person to respond to if other than the author and/or other than the submitting email address. Please include a link to the book on Goodreads, any major retailer, or a universal purchase link. If the novel is not for sale at the time of submission, please include a link to either the pre-order page or to an author’s page that will direct us to your previous books. Publishers, please use a separate email for each novel you submit.

Attach both MOBI and EPUB versions of your book. Please do not attach cover JPGs or other files.

If you have any questions, please email Storybundle@SFWA.org. We look forward to reading your submissions!

The SFWA Self-Publishing Committee