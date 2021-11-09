SFWA Market Report—November 2021

Welcome to the November edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. The markets included on this list all pay at least $0.08/word in at least one length category of fiction.

New Markets

CatsCast

Never Whistle At Night

Currently Open

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Brave New Worlds

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cloud Lake Literary

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores(Recently Opened)

Cossmass Infinities(Recently Opened)

Daily Science Fiction

Escape Pod(Recently Opened)

Factor Four Magazine

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)

FIYAH

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online (FFO)(Recently Opened)

Future Science Fiction Digest

Issues in Earth Science

Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest

Mike Resnick Memorial Award for Short Fiction

Nature: Futures

Noir

Opulent Syntax: Irish Speculative Fiction

PodCastle(Recently Opened)

Reckoning

Retcon

Samovar

Shattering the Glass Slipper

Strange Horizons(Recently Opened)

Terraform

The Deadlands

Uncharted Magazine

Zooscape

Recently Closed

Dark Matter Magazine

Death in the Mouth: an Anthology of Original Horror From People of Color(Permanent)

Diabolical Plots

khoréo magazine (khoreo)

The James White Award(Permanent)

Upcoming Market Changes

Cast of Wonders‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Cossmass Infinities‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Black, Asian, Latin, LGBTQ+ and other under-represented authors ends soon.

Cossmass Infinities‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Never Whistle At Night permanently closes soon.

PodCastle‘s Submission Window ends soon.

•••

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.