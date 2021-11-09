SFWA Market Report—November 2021
Welcome to the November edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. The markets included on this list all pay at least $0.08/word in at least one length category of fiction.
New Markets
CatsCast
Never Whistle At Night
Currently Open
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Apex Magazine
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Brave New Worlds
Clarkesworld Magazine
Cloud Lake Literary
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores(Recently Opened)
Cossmass Infinities(Recently Opened)
Daily Science Fiction
Escape Pod(Recently Opened)
Factor Four Magazine
Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)
FIYAH
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Flash Fiction Online (FFO)(Recently Opened)
Future Science Fiction Digest
Issues in Earth Science
Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest
Mike Resnick Memorial Award for Short Fiction
Nature: Futures
Noir
Opulent Syntax: Irish Speculative Fiction
PodCastle(Recently Opened)
Reckoning
Retcon
Samovar
Shattering the Glass Slipper
Strange Horizons(Recently Opened)
Terraform
The Deadlands
Uncharted Magazine
Zooscape
Recently Closed
Dark Matter Magazine
Death in the Mouth: an Anthology of Original Horror From People of Color(Permanent)
Diabolical Plots
khoréo magazine (khoreo)
The James White Award(Permanent)
Upcoming Market Changes
Cast of Wonders‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Cossmass Infinities‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Black, Asian, Latin, LGBTQ+ and other under-represented authors ends soon.
Cossmass Infinities‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Never Whistle At Night permanently closes soon.
PodCastle‘s Submission Window ends soon.
•••
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.