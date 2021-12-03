SFWA Market Report—December 2021
Welcome to the December edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. The markets included on this list all pay at least $0.08/word in at least one length category of fiction.
New Markets
Orpheus + Eurydice Unbound
The Reinvented Detective
Currently Open
Air and Nothingness Press
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Apex Magazine
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Augur (Recently Opened)
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Brave New Worlds
Cast of Wonders (Recently Opened)
CatsCast
Clarkesworld Magazine
Cloud Lake Literary
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)
Cossmass Infinities (Recently Opened)
Daily Science Fiction
Escape Pod
Factor Four Magazine
Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)
FIYAH
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Future Science Fiction Digest
Issues in Earth Science
Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest
Mike Resnick Memorial Award for Short Fiction
Nature: Futures
Noir
Opulent Syntax: Irish Speculative Fiction
Quantum Shorts Flash Fiction Competition
Reckoning
Retcon
Samovar
Shattering the Glass Slipper
Terraform
The Arcanist (Recently Opened)
The Deadlands
Uncharted Magazine
Zooscape
Recently Closed
Binge-Watching Cure Anthology Series (Permanent)
Flash Fiction Online (FFO)
Never Whistle At Night (Permanent)
PodCastle
Solarpunk Magazine
Strange Horizons
Upcoming Market Changes
Augur‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window for “Joyful Imaginations” Theme: creators who are Black, Indigenous, People of Colour, Disabled, and/or Trans, who are also Canadian citizens/permanent residents and/or who are living within the settler-defined borders of the land colonially known as Canada ends soon.
Augur‘s “Joyful Imaginations” Theme begins and ends soon.
Brave New Worlds permanently closes soon.
Cast of Wonders‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Cossmass Infinities‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Black, Asian, Latin, LGBTQ+ and other under-represented authors begins soon.
Cossmass Infinities‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Daily Science Fiction‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window begins soon.
FIYAH‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Mysterion‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Noir permanently closes soon.
Quantum Shorts Flash Fiction Competition‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Shattering the Glass Slipper permanently closes soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. Diabolical Plots recently announced the accepted stories from the recent food-themed window, selected by guest editor Kel Coleman. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.