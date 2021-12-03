SFWA Market Report—December 2021

Welcome to the December edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. The markets included on this list all pay at least $0.08/word in at least one length category of fiction.

New Markets

Orpheus + Eurydice Unbound

The Reinvented Detective

Currently Open

Air and Nothingness Press

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Augur (Recently Opened)

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Brave New Worlds

Cast of Wonders (Recently Opened)

CatsCast

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cloud Lake Literary

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)

Cossmass Infinities (Recently Opened)

Daily Science Fiction

Escape Pod

Factor Four Magazine

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)

FIYAH

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Future Science Fiction Digest

Issues in Earth Science

Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest

Mike Resnick Memorial Award for Short Fiction

Nature: Futures

Noir

Opulent Syntax: Irish Speculative Fiction

Quantum Shorts Flash Fiction Competition

Reckoning

Retcon

Samovar

Shattering the Glass Slipper

Terraform

The Arcanist (Recently Opened)

The Deadlands

Uncharted Magazine

Zooscape

Recently Closed

Binge-Watching Cure Anthology Series (Permanent)

Flash Fiction Online (FFO)

Never Whistle At Night (Permanent)

PodCastle

Solarpunk Magazine

Strange Horizons

Upcoming Market Changes

Augur‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window for “Joyful Imaginations” Theme: creators who are Black, Indigenous, People of Colour, Disabled, and/or Trans, who are also Canadian citizens/permanent residents and/or who are living within the settler-defined borders of the land colonially known as Canada ends soon.

Augur‘s “Joyful Imaginations” Theme begins and ends soon.

Brave New Worlds permanently closes soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Cossmass Infinities‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Black, Asian, Latin, LGBTQ+ and other under-represented authors begins soon.

Cossmass Infinities‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Daily Science Fiction‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window begins soon.

FIYAH‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Mysterion‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Noir permanently closes soon.

Quantum Shorts Flash Fiction Competition‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Shattering the Glass Slipper permanently closes soon.

•••

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. Diabolical Plots recently announced the accepted stories from the recent food-themed window, selected by guest editor Kel Coleman. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.