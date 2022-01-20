In Memoriam – J. Brian Clarke

J. Brian Clarke (May 23, 1928–January 17, 2022) was a SFWA member, a well-known writer of science fiction, a fellow of the British Planetary Association, and a past president of the Calgary center of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada.

Clarke started his career as a protégé of John W. Campbell, often appearing in Analog. His 1996 story “Dinoshift” was nominated for a Nebula Award. His fiction was often set in the Expediters and Alphanauts universes, both culminating with novels. The latter won the inaugural A.E. Van Vogt Award for writers linked to Western Canada.

In addition to his short story work, Clarke dedicated time to promoting science fiction at high schools in and around his beloved Calgary. J. Brian Clarke lived 93 years.

SFWA President, Jeffe Kennedy shares, “We at SFWA are saddened to lose such a vigorous and valued member of our genre community.”