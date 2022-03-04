SFWA Market Report—March 2022

Welcome to the March edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. The markets included on this list all pay at least $0.08/word in at least one length-category of fiction.

New Markets

Cyberpunk-Solarpunk Anthology

First Peoples Myths and Tales

Mithila Review: Planet Democracy

Tempered Tales: Medusa

The Last Five Minutes of a Storm

Currently Open for Submissions

Air and Nothingness Press

Al Blanchard Award

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Assemble Artifacts Magazine

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cloud Lake Literary

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)

Cossmass Infinities (Recently Opened)

Daily Science Fiction

Escape Pod

Factor Four Magazine

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)

Fantasy Magazine

FIYAH (Recently Opened)

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Recently Opened)

Forest Avenue Press Disabled Author SFF Anthology

From the Ashes: An Anthology of Elemental Urban Fantasy

Future Science Fiction Digest

Human Monsters (Recently Opened)

If There’s Anyone Left Micro-Fiction Contest (Recently Opened)

Infinite Horrors

Infinite Worlds

Issues in Earth Science

Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest

Lightspeed (Recently Opened)

Little Blue Marble

Mike Resnick Memorial Award for Short Fiction

Nature: Futures

Orion’s Belt (Recently Opened)

PodCastle (Recently Opened)

PseudoPod (Recently Opened)

Reckoning

Retcon

Samovar

Seize the Press

Solarpunk Magazine (Recently Opened)

Sovereign: An Anthology of Black Fantasy Fiction

The Arcanist

The Deadlands

Uncharted Magazine

VALRAVN

Zooscape

Recently Closed for Submissions

Augur

Cast of Wonders

CatsCast

Fit For The Gods (Permanent)

Orpheus + Eurydice Unbound

Proton Reader

Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest

Upcoming Market Changes

Cast of Wonders‘s “Banned Books” Theme begins soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Cossmass Infinities‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Black, Asian, Latin, LGBTQ+ and other under-represented authors ends soon.

Cossmass Infinities‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Cyberpunk-Solarpunk Anthology‘s Submission Window ends soon.

First Peoples Myths and Tales permanently closes soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Forest Avenue Press Disabled Author SFF Anthology‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Human Monsters‘s Submission Window ends soon.

If There’s Anyone Left Micro-Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window ends soon.

khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window begins soon.

PodCastle‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Solarpunk Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Tempered Tales: Medusa‘s Submission Window ends soon.

The Book of Witches‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

The Last Five Minutes of a Storm‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Uncanny‘s Flash Fiction Submission Window (750-1500 words) begins and ends soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. The Long List Anthology Volume 7: More Stories From the Hugo Award Nomination List just successfully funded on Indiegogo, but you can still back it to get a copy for a limited time. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.