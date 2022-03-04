SFWA Market Report—March 2022
Welcome to the March edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. The markets included on this list all pay at least $0.08/word in at least one length-category of fiction.
New Markets
Cyberpunk-Solarpunk Anthology
First Peoples Myths and Tales
Mithila Review: Planet Democracy
Tempered Tales: Medusa
The Last Five Minutes of a Storm
Currently Open for Submissions
Air and Nothingness Press
Al Blanchard Award
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Apex Magazine
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Assemble Artifacts Magazine
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Clarkesworld Magazine
Cloud Lake Literary
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)
Cossmass Infinities (Recently Opened)
Daily Science Fiction
Escape Pod
Factor Four Magazine
Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)
Fantasy Magazine
FIYAH (Recently Opened)
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Recently Opened)
Forest Avenue Press Disabled Author SFF Anthology
From the Ashes: An Anthology of Elemental Urban Fantasy
Future Science Fiction Digest
Human Monsters (Recently Opened)
If There’s Anyone Left Micro-Fiction Contest (Recently Opened)
Infinite Horrors
Infinite Worlds
Issues in Earth Science
Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest
Lightspeed (Recently Opened)
Little Blue Marble
Mike Resnick Memorial Award for Short Fiction
Nature: Futures
Orion’s Belt (Recently Opened)
PodCastle (Recently Opened)
PseudoPod (Recently Opened)
Reckoning
Retcon
Samovar
Seize the Press
Solarpunk Magazine (Recently Opened)
Sovereign: An Anthology of Black Fantasy Fiction
The Arcanist
The Deadlands
Uncharted Magazine
VALRAVN
Zooscape
Recently Closed for Submissions
Augur
Cast of Wonders
CatsCast
Fit For The Gods (Permanent)
Orpheus + Eurydice Unbound
Proton Reader
Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest
Upcoming Market Changes
Cast of Wonders‘s “Banned Books” Theme begins soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Cossmass Infinities‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Black, Asian, Latin, LGBTQ+ and other under-represented authors ends soon.
Cossmass Infinities‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Cyberpunk-Solarpunk Anthology‘s Submission Window ends soon.
First Peoples Myths and Tales permanently closes soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Forest Avenue Press Disabled Author SFF Anthology‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Human Monsters‘s Submission Window ends soon.
If There’s Anyone Left Micro-Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window ends soon.
khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window begins soon.
PodCastle‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Solarpunk Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Tempered Tales: Medusa‘s Submission Window ends soon.
The Book of Witches‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
The Last Five Minutes of a Storm‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Uncanny‘s Flash Fiction Submission Window (750-1500 words) begins and ends soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. The Long List Anthology Volume 7: More Stories From the Hugo Award Nomination List just successfully funded on Indiegogo, but you can still back it to get a copy for a limited time. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.