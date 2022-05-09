The 2022 SFWA Silent Auction is Open!

We’re excited to announce that the SFWA Silent Auction opens today at 12 Noon Pacific Time! This silent auction runs through May 16 at 12 Noon Pacific Time at the auction website here: http://bitly.com/sfwaauction.

Why hold an action? To better serve our expanding membership base (over 2,200 members!), advocacy efforts for all creators, and the diverse communities of storytellers within the larger speculative fiction world. We’ve received overwhelming support from you for these efforts, and to maintain them, fundraising is a necessary step.

We’re delighted to partner with Worldbuilders again for this auction, an organization of “geeks doing good” that supports humanitarian efforts worldwide. The money raised will benefit SFWA programs that positively influence the future of the science fiction and fantasy genres. It will also bolster the organization’s work in modeling best practices for professional industry standards with a focus on educating and strengthening speculative fiction creators and the surrounding community.

A few examples of the recent work SFWA has undertaken to address the needs and challenges that speculative fiction storytellers face today:

Over 200 scholarships are being targeted to creator populations in need for this year’s Nebula Conference Online.

The #DisneyMustPay Task Force is continuing its work to make sure that writer contracts are honored after major media acquisitions.

SFWA’s Independent Authors Committee is launching the HARP project to aid older and disabled authors in self-publishing their out-of-print oeuvres.

And SFWA’s benevolent funds—including the Legal Fund, the Emergency Medical Fund, and the Givers Fund Grants—continue to provide targeted, essential support for many creators and organizations in the field.

Featured auction items this year include:

Signed books and collectibles including a signed, first edition of A Game of Thrones by George R. R. Martin; jewelry handcrafted by Mercedes Lackey; a one-of-a-kind wooden train autographed by 23 authors including Neil Gaiman and Connie Willis; rare and collectible books by Robert Heinlein and other Golden Age authors; signed books by Nino Cipri, Fonda Lee, Kate Heartfield, Annalee Newitz, Carrie Vaughn; and much more.

Manuscript critiques from A.C. Wise, Curtis C. Chen, E.D.E. Bell, Kel Coleman, Lucienne Diver and many others.

Virtual career advising sessions with Cecilia Tan, Dan Koboldt, Jennifer Brozek, Lou Aronica, Marisca Pichette, Sam J Miller, and more.

Tuckerizations by Alaya Dawn Johnson, Deborah J. Ross, Justina Ireland, Wole Talabi, and many others.

Virtual Author Kaffeeklatsches with Carlos Hernandez, Cat Rambo, C.L. Polk, Chuck Wendig, David Brin, Jeffe Kennedy, Jordan Kurella, Justina Ireland, Marie Brennan, Mary Robinette Kowal, Natalia Theodoridou, Nisi Shawl, Premee Mohamed, Sarah Pinsker, Tim Waggoner, and more.

SFWA President Jeffe Kennedy says, “Our amazing fundraising committee, along with generous donors from across the SFF community, have put in an incredible amount of work on this project. I think everyone will be excited to avail themselves of the fantastic offerings and contribute to an excellent cause at the same time.”

We hope that you’ll take a look at all the items on offer, starting TODAY at Noon PT, and that you’ll be generous with your bids! Please also share the auction details with other storytellers, collectors, fans of the genres, and anyone you think would appreciate the opportunity to support SFWA. Use #SFWAauction as a hashtag on Instagram and Twitter, and we’ll amplify your efforts to raise awareness through re-sharing from our official accounts.

For questions, contact funding@sfwa.org.