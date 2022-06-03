SFWA Market Report – June 2022
Welcome to the June edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. The markets included on this list all pay at least $0.08/word in at least one length-category of fiction.
New Markets
Currently Open for Submissions
Al Blanchard Award
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Apex Magazine
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Assemble Artifacts Magazine
Baffling Magazine (Recently Opened)
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Campfire Macabre Anthology Series (Recently Opened)
Clarkesworld Magazine
Cloud Lake Literary
Dangerous Waters (Recently Opened)
Factor Four Magazine
Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)
Fantasy Magazine
FIYAH (Recently Opened)
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Recently Opened)
Future Science Fiction Digest
If There’s Anyone Left (Recently Opened)
Infinite Horrors
Infinite Worlds
Issues in Earth Science
Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest
Little Blue Marble
Martian Magazine
Nature: Futures
Orion’s Belt
PseudoPod
Reckoning
Samovar
Sovereign: An Anthology of Black Fantasy Fiction
Taco Bell Quarterly (Recently Opened)
The Deadlands
The Librarian
Uncharted Magazine
Recently Closed for Submissions
Cast of Wonders
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores
Daily Science Fiction
Escape Pod
Lightspeed
Mithila Review: Planet Democracy (Permanent)
riddlebird
Seize the Press
Solarpunk Magazine
Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest
Space Fantasy Magazine
Uncanny
Upcoming Market Changes
Augur opens soon.
Baffling Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Cast of Wonders‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Writers 19 years old and younger begins and ends soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Dangerous Waters‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Diabolical Plots‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Fantasy Magazine‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: BIPOC authors ends soon.
Fantasy Magazine‘s General Submission Window begins soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window begins soon.
khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Monstrous Futures‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Mysterion‘s Submission Window begins soon.
PodCastle‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window for members of Black, Brown, and Indigenous cultures for the Theme: Indigenous Magic begins soon.
Solarpunk Magazine‘s “Solarpunk at Work” Theme begins and ends soon.
Solarpunk Magazine‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
The Librarian‘s Submission Window ends soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder.