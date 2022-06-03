SFWA Market Report – June 2022

Welcome to the June edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. The markets included on this list all pay at least $0.08/word in at least one length-category of fiction.

New Markets

Monstrous Futures

Currently Open for Submissions

Al Blanchard Award

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Assemble Artifacts Magazine

Baffling Magazine (Recently Opened)

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Campfire Macabre Anthology Series (Recently Opened)

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cloud Lake Literary

Dangerous Waters (Recently Opened)

Factor Four Magazine

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)

Fantasy Magazine

FIYAH (Recently Opened)

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Recently Opened)

Future Science Fiction Digest

If There’s Anyone Left (Recently Opened)

Infinite Horrors

Infinite Worlds

Issues in Earth Science

Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest

Little Blue Marble

Martian Magazine

Nature: Futures

Orion’s Belt

PseudoPod

Reckoning

Samovar

Sovereign: An Anthology of Black Fantasy Fiction

Taco Bell Quarterly (Recently Opened)

The Deadlands

The Librarian

Uncharted Magazine

Recently Closed for Submissions

Cast of Wonders

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores

Daily Science Fiction

Escape Pod

Lightspeed

Mithila Review: Planet Democracy (Permanent)

riddlebird

Seize the Press

Solarpunk Magazine

Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest

Space Fantasy Magazine

Uncanny

Upcoming Market Changes

Augur opens soon.

Baffling Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Writers 19 years old and younger begins and ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Dangerous Waters‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Diabolical Plots‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Fantasy Magazine‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: BIPOC authors ends soon.

Fantasy Magazine‘s General Submission Window begins soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window begins soon.

khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Monstrous Futures‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Mysterion‘s Submission Window begins soon.

PodCastle‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window for members of Black, Brown, and Indigenous cultures for the Theme: Indigenous Magic begins soon.

Solarpunk Magazine‘s “Solarpunk at Work” Theme begins and ends soon.

Solarpunk Magazine‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

The Librarian‘s Submission Window ends soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. The Submission Grinder is a finalist for the Ignyte Award in the category of The Community Award for Outstanding Efforts in Service of Inclusion and Equitable Practice in Genre. Anyone can vote for the Ignyte Award until June 10th. The Long List Anthology Volume 7 will be available very soon! You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.