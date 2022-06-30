Introducing the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association

The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America, Inc., has successfully filed to do future business as the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association (SFWA). The nonprofit organization has adopted this new name for most professional purposes. Doing so allows SFWA to be more inclusive of its many international members.

Over a quarter of SFWA’s 2,300+ members live and/or work in non-USA countries and territories. Changing the name is not only a part of the natural progression of the organization, it recognizes that SFWA has grown beyond a once USA-centric focus. This is a work-in-progress, but one that SFWA has committed to through the adoption of its new name.

SFWA President Jeffe Kennedy says, “This is an exciting time that we can expand the name of our organization to reflect its core values and true membership. At last our name reflects our mission, which is something many people have been working toward for a long time. This is a milestone moment worthy of celebration.”

SFWA’s website and social media accounts are being updated with new logos to reflect this change. Communications going forward will use “Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association” rather than “Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America.”

Why didn’t we completely change our name, rather than file to “do business as” The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association?

Taking this path is a simple and legal solution that also allows SFWA to pay respect to our rich, 57-year history. Additionally, it does not require the monumental effort to change our incorporation status and bylaws with California or within the IRS. Doing business as the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association will allow us to comply with fundraising laws across all the United States and its territories, while also recognizing the contributions of international members to our community.

SFWA is still SFWA, but with this change, we’re more clearly open to creators of science fiction and fantasy no matter what country they call home and what new dimensions and worlds they can imagine.

If you have questions or comments about this change, please email office@sfwa.org. For the updated SFWA logos, visit our media kit here.