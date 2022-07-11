SFWA’s Week 4 Events at the Clarion West Write-A-Thon

This week, SFWA has partnered with Clarion West for Week 4 of their annual summer Write-A-Thon! The Write-A-Thon takes place over the same six weeks as their intensive workshop for emerging writers.

Anyone is welcome to register to take part in the Write-A-Thon, and if you haven’t yet, please visit their website to do so: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/clarionwestwriteathon/.

Joining the Write-A-Thon is free! Raising funds to support Clarion West’s great work in the SFF creative community is optional, but if you’re inclined to donate, you can do so on that same webpage.

SFWA members are offering live presentations, Q&As, workshops, downloadable presentations, and writing sprints and prompts all week. All take place online, with the exception of Tobias S. Buckell’s reading at the Town Hall Seattle, which members of the public can attend. Buckell is also this week’s Clarion West workshop instructor!

Our members will be presenting at the following sessions for Write-A-Thon participants (all times Pacific Time):

We hope you’ll consider taking part and gain a lot of professional development and words written from Week 4 of the Clarion West Write-A-Thon! Thank you to all our SFWA members who volunteered their time and expertise to this effort.