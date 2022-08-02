SFWA Market Report – August 2022
Welcome to the August edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. The markets included on this list all pay at least $0.08/word in at least one length-category of fiction.
Currently Open for Submissions
Abyss & Apex (Recently Opened)
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Apex Magazine
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Assemble Artifacts Magazine
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Campfire Macabre Anthology Series
Cast of Wonders Flash Fiction Contest (Recently Opened)
Clarkesworld Magazine
Cloud Lake Literary
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)
Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)
Fantasy Magazine (Recently Opened)
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Recently Opened)
Future Science Fiction Digest
Infinite Horrors
Infinite Worlds
Islandia Journal
Issues in Earth Science
Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest
Martian Magazine (Recently Opened)
Nature: Futures
Orion’s Belt
Reckoning
Samovar
Taco Bell Quarterly
The Arcanist
The Deadlands
Uncharted Magazine
Unidentified Funny Objects Anthology Series (Recently Opened)
Recently Closed for Submissions
Al Blanchard Award
Alternate History (Flame Tree Publishing) (Permanent)
Aniko Magazine
Augur
Diabolical Plots
FIYAH
Hidden Realms (Permanent)
If There’s Anyone Left
khoréo magazine (khoreo)
Little Blue Marble
Mysterion
PodCastle
PseudoPod
Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest
Sovereign: An Anthology of Black Fantasy Fiction (Permanent)
Tales & Feathers
ZNB Presents
Upcoming Market Changes
Aniko Magazine‘s Submission window begins soon.
Campfire Macabre Anthology Series‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Cast of Wonders Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Escape Pod‘s Closed For Submissions ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Martian Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.
PseudoPod‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest‘s “Solarpunk In the Sky” Theme begins and ends soon.
Unidentified Funny Objects Anthology Series‘s Submission Window ends soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder.