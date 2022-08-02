SFWA Market Report – August 2022

Welcome to the August edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. The markets included on this list all pay at least $0.08/word in at least one length-category of fiction.

Currently Open for Submissions

Abyss & Apex (Recently Opened)

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Assemble Artifacts Magazine

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Campfire Macabre Anthology Series

Cast of Wonders Flash Fiction Contest (Recently Opened)

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cloud Lake Literary

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)

Fantasy Magazine (Recently Opened)

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Recently Opened)

Future Science Fiction Digest

Infinite Horrors

Infinite Worlds

Islandia Journal

Issues in Earth Science

Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest

Martian Magazine (Recently Opened)

Nature: Futures

Orion’s Belt

Reckoning

Samovar

Taco Bell Quarterly

The Arcanist

The Deadlands

Uncharted Magazine

Unidentified Funny Objects Anthology Series (Recently Opened)

Recently Closed for Submissions

Al Blanchard Award

Alternate History (Flame Tree Publishing) (Permanent)

Aniko Magazine

Augur

Diabolical Plots

FIYAH

Hidden Realms (Permanent)

If There’s Anyone Left

khoréo magazine (khoreo)

Little Blue Marble

Mysterion

PodCastle

PseudoPod

Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest

Sovereign: An Anthology of Black Fantasy Fiction (Permanent)

Tales & Feathers

ZNB Presents

Upcoming Market Changes

Aniko Magazine‘s Submission window begins soon.

Campfire Macabre Anthology Series‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Cast of Wonders Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Escape Pod‘s Closed For Submissions ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Martian Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.

PseudoPod‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest‘s “Solarpunk In the Sky” Theme begins and ends soon.

Unidentified Funny Objects Anthology Series‘s Submission Window ends soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.