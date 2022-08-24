New StoryBundle “Renegades of Tomorrow” Now Available!

Starting today, the Renegades of Tomorrow SFWA StoryBundle is available! This StoryBundle offers a large selection of ebooks from independent and small press science fiction writers, and can be purchased at https://storybundle.com/scifi. It’s only available for a limited time, so make your purchase before September 14!

The Renegades of Tomorrow StoryBundle features thirteen reluctant heroes of all types as they face an unjust system and find they can’t leave well enough alone. Join us for tales of steampunk adventure, sci-fi espionage, underworld intrigue, and entire galaxies standing on the brink of war in this exciting and varied look at the difference one person can make when they dare to say, “Not on my watch.”

SFWA StoryBundles are collections of ebooks curated by the SFWA Indie Authors Committee and offered at a steeply discounted price. Readers decide what price they want to pay. For $5 (or more, if they’re feeling generous), they get the core bundle of four books in any ebook format available—WORLDWIDE!

ACHE by Kelvin Myers

Petra by Matthew S. Rotundo

The Diamond Device by M. H. Thaung

Glitch Rain by Alex Livingston with two related bonus short stories!

If they pay at least $20, they get all four of the core books, plus NINE more books, for a total of thirteen!

The Paradise Factory by Jim Keen

The Hands We’re Given by O. E. Tearmann

Ardulum: First Don by J.S. Fields

Double Edged by Jessie Kwak

Centricity by Nathaniel Henderson

Situation Normal by Leonard Richardson

The Ascension Machine by Rob Edwards

Blue On Black by Carole Cummings

Ternary by Kristin L. Stamper

Once September 14 passes, this particular collection will never be available again. Readers will gain a rich collection of science fiction and can opt to donate part of their purchase price to support SFWA’s ongoing work to promote and support speculative fiction genres and writers.

If you’re interested in submitting your novel to a SFWA StoryBundle, follow SFWA on Facebook or Twitter for news of when our next submission call is open.

Questions about this StoryBundle can be directed to the Independent Authors Committee at Storybundle@SFWA.org.