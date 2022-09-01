Givers Fund Grant Application Deadline: Oct 1, 2022!

The deadline to apply for a 2023 Givers Fund grant is fast approaching! Applications must be completed by October 1, 2022. Please share this opportunity with any organizations that you think may benefit from receiving a grant for their projects, and encourage them to apply.

Givers Fund Grants are annual grants awarded to projects that support SFWA’s mission to “promote, advance, and support science fiction and fantasy writing in the United States and elsewhere, by educating and informing the general public and supporting and empowering science fiction and fantasy writers.”

The process is relatively short and simple. Detailed information on how to apply, with a FAQ and an informal webinar full of tips can be found at this web page: https://www.sfwa.org/about/benevolent-funds/givers-fund-grants/.

Givers Fund Grants are one of the most important ways that SFWA fulfills our charitable obligations as an active 501(c)3. Since 2014, we’ve given away over $250,000 in grants from the Givers Fund. Typical awards are US$1000–$2000 and go to nonprofit or similar organizations for programs related to the speculative fiction genres. Individuals may apply, but the intended programs must not be for profit or to further their own careers.

The grant does not fund salaries or honorariums, but it can be used for other types of expenses, such as advertising, space rental, web services, travel expenses, purchasing books, and so on. Past grants have gone to conventions, public library reading groups, scholarships for writing workshops, teen writing programs, and many more projects that complement our mission statement. Past recipients include Norwescon, LaunchPad, Partnership for HOPE Center, Space Cowboy Books, South African Education Project, and many others.

If you have any questions about the grant or the application process, please contact our Givers Fund Grant outreach liaison at givers-outreach@sfwa.org.