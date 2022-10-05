SFWA Market Report – October 2022
Welcome to the October edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. The markets included on this list all pay at least $0.08/word in at least one length-category of fiction.
New Markets
Artifice & Craft
Dragonesque
Game On!
Never Wake (Upcoming)
Solar Flare
Currently Open for Submissions
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Apex Magazine (Recently Opened)
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Assemble Artifacts Magazine
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Clarkesworld Magazine
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)
Cossmass Infinities (Recently Opened)
Escape Pod (Recently Opened)
Factor Four Magazine
Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)
Fantasy Magazine (Recently Opened)
FIYAH (Recently Opened)
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Recently Opened)
Future Science Fiction Digest
Infinite Horrors
Infinite Worlds
Islandia Journal
Issues in Earth Science
khoréo magazine (khoreo) (Recently Opened)
Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest
Metastellar (Originals) (Recently Opened)
Nature: Futures
Nightmare Magazine (Recently Opened)
Pride Quarterly (Recently Opened)
Reckoning
Samovar
Story Unlikely Short Story Contest (Recently Opened)
The Deadlands
Uncanny (Recently Opened)
Uncharted Magazine
Recently Closed for Submissions
Aniko Magazine
Constelación Magazine (Constellation) (Permanent)
Gothic Romance Anthology (Brigids Gate Press)
Into Chaos (Permanent)
Orion’s Belt
riddlebird
Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest
Taco Bell Quarterly
The Arcanist
Unspeakable Horror 3: Dark Rainbow Rising (Permanent)
Upcoming Market Changes
Apex Magazine‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: writers of any Asian and Pacific Islander heritage ends soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Cossmass Infinities‘s Limited Demographic Window: Black, Asian, Latin, LGBTQ+ and other under-represented authors ends soon.
Cossmass Infinities‘s Open Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Fantasy Magazine‘s General Submission Window ends soon.
Fantasy Magazine‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: BIPOC authors begins soon.
Fantasy Magazine‘s General Submission Window begins soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window begins soon.
khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Metastellar (Originals)‘s Submission window ends soon.
PodCastle‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest‘s “Solarpunk Halloween” Theme begins and ends soon.
Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Strange Horizons opens soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder.