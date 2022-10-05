SFWA Market Report – October 2022

Welcome to the October edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. The markets included on this list all pay at least $0.08/word in at least one length-category of fiction.

New Markets

Artifice & Craft

Dragonesque

Game On!

Never Wake (Upcoming)

Solar Flare

Currently Open for Submissions

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine (Recently Opened)

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Assemble Artifacts Magazine

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)

Cossmass Infinities (Recently Opened)

Escape Pod (Recently Opened)

Factor Four Magazine

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)

Fantasy Magazine (Recently Opened)

FIYAH (Recently Opened)

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Recently Opened)

Future Science Fiction Digest

Infinite Horrors

Infinite Worlds

Islandia Journal

Issues in Earth Science

khoréo magazine (khoreo) (Recently Opened)

Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest

Metastellar (Originals) (Recently Opened)

Nature: Futures

Nightmare Magazine (Recently Opened)

Pride Quarterly (Recently Opened)

Reckoning

Samovar

Story Unlikely Short Story Contest (Recently Opened)

The Deadlands

Uncanny (Recently Opened)

Uncharted Magazine

Recently Closed for Submissions

Aniko Magazine

Constelación Magazine (Constellation) (Permanent)

Gothic Romance Anthology (Brigids Gate Press)

Into Chaos (Permanent)

Orion’s Belt

riddlebird

Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest

Taco Bell Quarterly

The Arcanist

Unspeakable Horror 3: Dark Rainbow Rising (Permanent)

Upcoming Market Changes

Apex Magazine‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: writers of any Asian and Pacific Islander heritage ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Cossmass Infinities‘s Limited Demographic Window: Black, Asian, Latin, LGBTQ+ and other under-represented authors ends soon.

Cossmass Infinities‘s Open Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Fantasy Magazine‘s General Submission Window ends soon.

Fantasy Magazine‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: BIPOC authors begins soon.

Fantasy Magazine‘s General Submission Window begins soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window begins soon.

khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Metastellar (Originals)‘s Submission window ends soon.

PodCastle‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest‘s “Solarpunk Halloween” Theme begins and ends soon.

Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Strange Horizons opens soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. The Long List Anthology Volume 8 fundraiser is running now, you can back now to support the book and get a copy! You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.