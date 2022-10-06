Embark on the International Writing Date Line!

Our Weekly Writing Dates are free to SFWA members and Nebula Conference participants, and they’ve been ongoing since the launch of our first virtual conference in May 2020. We’re delighted to announce that we’re introducing an additional biweekly session geared toward overseas members and Nebula participants: The International Writing Date Line! Its first launch will be Wednesday, October 12, at MIDNIGHT Pacific Time.

Yes, that’s right, MIDNIGHT Pacific Time. That’s 8:00am in London and 4:00pm in Tokyo…for the first two sessions, at least. We’ll update the times as time zones shift from daylight to standard and vice versa next month.

For now, the International Writing Date Line will not be hosted by a different author each session, unlike our Weekly Writing Dates. But it will feature the same productivity through coworking and writing sprints! To cruise on this new line, SFWA members and Nebula conference participants may login at events.sfwa.org then navigate to each event session to join the Zoom room via the listed link. Here’s the first.

If you are not a SFWA member or do not have a 2022 Nebula Conference registration, we’ve recently reduced the post-conference weekend price to $75! Registrations last through April 2023, and they include access to our archive of nearly 50 panels and live attendance for all our upcoming Connecting Flight panels, writing dates, and Narrative Worlds tapings. Head here to purchase yours.

Have questions about our upcoming Nebula Conference events? Email us at events@sfwa.org.