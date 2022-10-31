Climate Fiction: Adaptation to a New Literary Landscape Panel

The SFWA Events Team is excited to announce our next Connecting Flight panel! These panels serve as a bridge between the 2022 Nebula Conference Online voyage and the 2023 Nebula Hybrid Conference. Next up:

“Climate Fiction: Adaptation to a New Literary Landscape” will explore how the panelists approach the future of this genre and this planet in their work, taking on ever-evolving climate fiction themes of solarpunk, futurisms, optimism and grief, the role of activist literature, and how other works subliminally or explicitly address our relationship with our environment.

Moderator Brandon Crilly will lead this excellent group of creators, which includes Aya de Leόn, Premee Mohamed, N. R. M. Roshak, and Octavia Cade. It takes place on Saturday, November 12, at 1:00pm Los Angeles, USA, time and on Sunday, November 13, at 9:00am Wellington, NZ, time simultaneously! If you’re a Nebula Conference participant, head here to watch the live panel then.

Connecting Flight live panels provide more of the fantastic craft and professional development content for which the Nebula Conference is known. Don’t have a registration? We have dropped the price to $75 for the remainder of our 2022 Nebula Conference Online voyage!

Registration includes our archive of nearly 50 recorded panels from the May 2022 conference weekend, invitations to join the live tapings of Narrative Worlds, attendance to our Weekly Writing Dates for nonmembers (they are free for SFWA members), and special professional development and networking events throughout the year, such as this first Connecting Flight. Registrations are valid through April 2023, and you can purchase them here.

If you have any questions, please ask us at events@sfwa.org. Don’t miss this Connecting Flight aboard the Airship Nebula on November 12 & November 13!