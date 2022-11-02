SFWA Market Report – November 2022
Welcome to the November edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. The markets included on this list all pay at least $0.08/word in at least one length-category of fiction.
New Markets
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest (Upcoming)
Book Worms
Darkness Beckons
Frivolous Comma
Currently Open for Submissions
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Artifice & Craft
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Assemble Artifacts Magazine
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Clarkesworld Magazine
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)
Dragonesque
Escape Pod
Factor Four Magazine
Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)
Fantasy Magazine (Recently Opened)
FIYAH
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Recently Opened)
Future Science Fiction Digest
Game On!
Infinite Horrors
Infinite Worlds
Islandia Journal
Issues in Earth Science
Nature: Futures
Never Wake (Recently Opened)
PodCastle (Recently Opened)
Pride Quarterly
Reckoning
Samovar
Solar Flare
Story Unlikely Short Story Contest
The Deadlands
Uncharted Magazine
Recently Closed for Submissions
Apex Magazine
Cossmass Infinities
Frozen Wavelets
khoréo magazine (khoreo)
Metastellar (Originals)
Nightmare Magazine
Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest
Strange Horizons
Uncanny
Upcoming Market Changes
Book Worms temporarily closes soon.
Cast of Wonders‘s Submission window begins and ends soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Darkness Beckons permanently closes soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Gargantua‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Never Wake‘s Submission Window ends soon.
PodCastle‘s Submission Window ends soon.
