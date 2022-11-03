You’re Invited to an Indie Author Town Hall!

Join SFWA’s Independent Authors Committee at our town hall on November 10 at 4:00pm Pacific Time! We’ll be discussing how SFWA can be a voice for indie author advocacy with book retailers like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, and Kobo.

Independent authors’ relationships with our online vendors is essential to success! It may come with some hurdles, some of which include seeing profits from our work and cultivating better communication with giant technology companies to solve problems that develop in publishing. SFWA would like to be a voice of advocacy with these retailers.

What are the knotty problems SFWA can advocate for with retailers that’ll benefit all indie authors?

This event will be held as a Zoom webinar, and we’ll be taking questions from the audience. We want to hear from all independent authors, so if you are one, you are welcome to attend! All participants must have authenticated Zoom accounts to join. Please complete this form to be sent the Zoom webinar link to attend. Do feel free to share this event with indie authors you know would be interested in taking part!

We look forward to learning from the indie author community how best SFWA can join our voices with theirs to create better working environments for our independent authors.

Questions? Email indie-authors@sfwa.org.