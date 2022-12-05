SFWA Market Report – December 2022

Welcome to the December edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. The markets included on this list all pay at least $0.08/word in at least one length-category of fiction.

New Markets

The Crawling Moon: Queer Tales of Inescapable Dread

Currently Open for Submissions

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Artifice & Craft

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Assemble Artifacts Magazine

Baffling Magazine (Recently Opened)

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Book Worms

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)

Dragonesque

Escape Pod

Factor Four Magazine

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)

Fantasy Magazine

FIYAH

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Frivolous Comma

Future Science Fiction Digest

Game On!

Gargantua (Recently Opened)

Infinite Horrors

Infinite Worlds

Islandia Journal

Issues in Earth Science

Nature: Futures

Never Wake

Pride Quarterly

Reckoning

Samovar

Solar Flare

Story Unlikely Short Story Contest

The Deadlands

Uncharted Magazine

Recently Closed for Submissions

Apex Magazine

Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest

Cast of Wonders

Darkness Beckons (Permanent)

Flash Fiction Online (FFO)

PodCastle

Upcoming Market Changes

Artifice & Craft permanently closes soon.

Baffling Magazine‘s “Performance” theme ends soon.

Book Worms temporarily closes soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Dragonesque permanently closes soon.

Fantasy Magazine‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: BIPOC authors ends soon.

FIYAH‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Game On! permanently closes soon.

khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Lesbian Historic Motif Podcast‘s Submission window begins soon.

Mysterion‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Never Wake‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Solar Flare permanently closes soon.

Story Unlikely Short Story Contest‘s Submission Window ends soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder.