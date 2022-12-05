SFWA Market Report – December 2022
Welcome to the December edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. The markets included on this list all pay at least $0.08/word in at least one length-category of fiction.
New Markets
The Crawling Moon: Queer Tales of Inescapable Dread
Currently Open for Submissions
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Artifice & Craft
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Assemble Artifacts Magazine
Baffling Magazine (Recently Opened)
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Book Worms
Clarkesworld Magazine
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)
Dragonesque
Escape Pod
Factor Four Magazine
Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)
Fantasy Magazine
FIYAH
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Frivolous Comma
Future Science Fiction Digest
Game On!
Gargantua (Recently Opened)
Infinite Horrors
Infinite Worlds
Islandia Journal
Issues in Earth Science
Nature: Futures
Never Wake
Pride Quarterly
Reckoning
Samovar
Solar Flare
Story Unlikely Short Story Contest
The Deadlands
Uncharted Magazine
Recently Closed for Submissions
Apex Magazine
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest
Cast of Wonders
Darkness Beckons (Permanent)
Flash Fiction Online (FFO)
PodCastle
Upcoming Market Changes
Artifice & Craft permanently closes soon.
Baffling Magazine‘s “Performance” theme ends soon.
Book Worms temporarily closes soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Dragonesque permanently closes soon.
Fantasy Magazine‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: BIPOC authors ends soon.
FIYAH‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Game On! permanently closes soon.
khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Lesbian Historic Motif Podcast‘s Submission window begins soon.
Mysterion‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Never Wake‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Solar Flare permanently closes soon.
Story Unlikely Short Story Contest‘s Submission Window ends soon.
