SFWA Market Report – January 2023

Welcome to the January edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. The markets included on this list all pay at least $0.08/word in at least one length-category of fiction.

New Markets

Kangas Kahn Halloween Anthology

Currently Open for Submissions

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Assemble Artifacts Magazine

Augur (Recently Opened)

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Clarkesworld Magazine

Escape Pod

Factor Four Magazine

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Recently Opened)

Frivolous Comma

Gargantua

Infinite Horrors

Infinite Worlds

Islandia Journal

Issues in Earth Science

khoréo magazine (khoreo) (Recently Opened)

Lesbian Historic Motif Podcast (Recently Opened)

Mysterion (Recently Opened)

Nature: Futures

Old Moon (Recently Opened)

Reckoning

Samovar

The Crawling Moon: Queer Tales of Inescapable Dread

Uncharted Magazine

Zooscape (Recently Opened)

Recently Closed for Submissions

Artifice & Craft (Permanent)

Baffling Magazine

Book Worms

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores

Dragonesque (Permanent)

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)

Fantasy Magazine

FIYAH

Future Science Fiction Digest

Game On! (Permanent)

Martian Magazine

Never Wake (Permanent)

Pride Quarterly

Solar Flare (Permanent)

The Deadlands

Upcoming Market Changes

Augur‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Augur‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Black, Indigenous, People of Colour, Disabled, and/or Trans, who are also Canadian citizens/permanent residents and/or who are living within the settler-defined borders of the land colonially known as Canada begins and ends soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s “Seasonal Holidays” theme begins soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Cossmass Infinities‘s Limited Demographic Window: Black, Asian, Latin, LGBTQ+ and other under-represented authors begins and ends soon.

Cossmass Infinities‘s Open Submission Window begins soon.

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)‘s Closed For Submissions ends soon.

FIYAH‘s “Carnival” Theme begins soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Gargantua‘s Submission Window ends soon.

khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Lesbian Historic Motif Podcast‘s Submission window ends soon.

Mysterion‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Old Moon‘s Submission Window ends soon.

The Crawling Moon: Queer Tales of Inescapable Dread permanently closes soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder.