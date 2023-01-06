SFWA Market Report – January 2023
Welcome to the January edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. The markets included on this list all pay at least $0.08/word in at least one length-category of fiction.
New Markets
Kangas Kahn Halloween Anthology
Currently Open for Submissions
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Assemble Artifacts Magazine
Augur (Recently Opened)
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Clarkesworld Magazine
Escape Pod
Factor Four Magazine
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Recently Opened)
Frivolous Comma
Gargantua
Infinite Horrors
Infinite Worlds
Islandia Journal
Issues in Earth Science
khoréo magazine (khoreo) (Recently Opened)
Lesbian Historic Motif Podcast (Recently Opened)
Mysterion (Recently Opened)
Nature: Futures
Old Moon (Recently Opened)
Reckoning
Samovar
The Crawling Moon: Queer Tales of Inescapable Dread
Uncharted Magazine
Zooscape (Recently Opened)
Recently Closed for Submissions
Artifice & Craft (Permanent)
Baffling Magazine
Book Worms
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores
Dragonesque (Permanent)
Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)
Fantasy Magazine
FIYAH
Future Science Fiction Digest
Game On! (Permanent)
Martian Magazine
Never Wake (Permanent)
Pride Quarterly
Solar Flare (Permanent)
The Deadlands
Upcoming Market Changes
Augur‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Augur‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Black, Indigenous, People of Colour, Disabled, and/or Trans, who are also Canadian citizens/permanent residents and/or who are living within the settler-defined borders of the land colonially known as Canada begins and ends soon.
Cast of Wonders‘s “Seasonal Holidays” theme begins soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Cossmass Infinities‘s Limited Demographic Window: Black, Asian, Latin, LGBTQ+ and other under-represented authors begins and ends soon.
Cossmass Infinities‘s Open Submission Window begins soon.
Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)‘s Closed For Submissions ends soon.
FIYAH‘s “Carnival” Theme begins soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Gargantua‘s Submission Window ends soon.
khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Lesbian Historic Motif Podcast‘s Submission window ends soon.
Mysterion‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Old Moon‘s Submission Window ends soon.
The Crawling Moon: Queer Tales of Inescapable Dread permanently closes soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. The Long List Anthology Volume 7 is now only 99 cents for a limited time at Kobo, Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and others! You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.