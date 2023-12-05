SFWA Market Report – December 2023

Welcome to the December edition of the SFWA Market Report.

Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those markets included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.

New Markets

Monsters in Masquerade

Markets Currently Open for Submissions

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Assemble Artifacts Magazine

Baffling Magazine (Recently Opened)

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)

Crepuscular Magazine

Escape Pod

Factor Four Magazine

Familiars

FIYAH (Recently Opened)

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Gamut Magazine (Recently Opened)

I Want That Twink OBLITERATED!

Interstellar Flight Magazine (Flash Fiction)

Islandia Journal

Last-Ditch

midnight & indigo

Nature: Futures

Nightmare Diaries

Reckoning

riddlebird (Recently Opened)

Samovar

Small Wonders

The Deadlands

The Map of Lost Places (Recently Opened)

Uncharted Magazine

We Are All Thieves of Somebody’s Future

Winter in the City: A Collection of Dark Urban Stories

Markets Recently Closed for Submissions

Death in the Mouth Anthology Series (Permanent)

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)

Martian Magazine (Permanent)

PodCastle

Other Opportunities

Apex Microfiction Contest

Upcoming Market Changes

Apex Microfiction Contest‘s “Renewal” Theme ends soon.

Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Baffling Magazine‘s Submission window ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Familiars permanently closes soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission Window begins soon.

I Want That Twink OBLITERATED! permanently closes soon.

Interstellar Flight Magazine (Flash Fiction)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Lesbian Historic Motif Podcast‘s Submission window begins soon.

Monsters in Masquerade‘s Submission window ends soon.

Mysterion‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Nightmare Diaries permanently closes soon.

Strange Horizons opens soon.

The Map of Lost Places‘s Submission Window ends soon.

We Are All Thieves of Somebody’s Future‘s Submission Window ends soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder.