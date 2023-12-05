SFWA Market Report – December 2023
Welcome to the December edition of the SFWA Market Report.
Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those markets included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.
New Markets
Markets Currently Open for Submissions
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Apex Magazine
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Assemble Artifacts Magazine
Baffling Magazine (Recently Opened)
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Clarkesworld Magazine
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)
Crepuscular Magazine
Escape Pod
Factor Four Magazine
Familiars
FIYAH (Recently Opened)
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Gamut Magazine (Recently Opened)
I Want That Twink OBLITERATED!
Interstellar Flight Magazine (Flash Fiction)
Islandia Journal
Last-Ditch
midnight & indigo
Nature: Futures
Nightmare Diaries
Reckoning
riddlebird (Recently Opened)
Samovar
Small Wonders
The Deadlands
The Map of Lost Places (Recently Opened)
Uncharted Magazine
We Are All Thieves of Somebody’s Future
Winter in the City: A Collection of Dark Urban Stories
Markets Recently Closed for Submissions
Death in the Mouth Anthology Series (Permanent)
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)
Martian Magazine (Permanent)
PodCastle
Other Opportunities
Upcoming Market Changes
Apex Microfiction Contest‘s “Renewal” Theme ends soon.
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Baffling Magazine‘s Submission window ends soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Familiars permanently closes soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission Window begins soon.
I Want That Twink OBLITERATED! permanently closes soon.
Interstellar Flight Magazine (Flash Fiction)‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Lesbian Historic Motif Podcast‘s Submission window begins soon.
Monsters in Masquerade‘s Submission window ends soon.
Mysterion‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Nightmare Diaries permanently closes soon.
Strange Horizons opens soon.
The Map of Lost Places‘s Submission Window ends soon.
We Are All Thieves of Somebody’s Future‘s Submission Window ends soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. The final selections for the July Diabolical Plots window have been announced! Hopefully sometime very soon we will be able to make announcements about The Long List Anthology Volume 9. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or by buying books or merch.