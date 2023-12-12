Announcing the Happily Ever After Quest Special Meetup!

Calling all fantasy and science-fiction romance writers!

Join us at HEA Quest, a special virtual meetup presented by SFWA’s Romance Steering Committee. We’ll have three stellar panels of industry experts covering topics of importance to writers, including an Editor Roundtable, Burnout & Time Management, and Marketing through Newsletters, and breakout rooms at the end for networking and community building.

If you write any combination of speculative fiction and romance, this meetup is for you!

Just $10 will grant you access to our event! If you have already purchased the 2023 Nebula conference, this expanded meetup is included and you do not have to pay this registration fee.

REGISTER NOW

SFWA will offer 10 scholarships for members of underserved and disabled communities to attend the online Romance Committee’s Expanded Meetup! If you or someone you know may benefit from these scholarships, please email or share the link to this page. Scholarship applications must be emailed to romance@sfwa.org by January 10th, 11:59pm Pacific Time.

The scholarship recipients will be selected by lottery. This scholarship will be available for our online Romance Committee’s Expanded Meetup, January 20th, 2024 only, which will give access to the streamed/online panels.

Our support of underserved communities isn’t possible without your help. Please consider making a donation at sfwa.org/donate to help us with this worthy cause.