SFWA Matching Donations Up to 10K for Locus Magazine

Locus magazine has a long history in our field; from a one-page zine founded to support a Worldcon bid, it has grown to become the premier industry magazine for science fiction and fantasy publishing. For decades, they’ve covered the news from authors signing with agents to sales of books to multi-page spreads for award ceremonies.

There are many online and print venues where one can find interviews with authors and editors, discussions about where the genre is going, and reviews of fiction both short and long. Locus, however, manages to do all that and more — such as presenting the annual Locus Awards, giving workshops, maintaining a list of current major conventions, and helping to gather award nominees in the Science Fiction Award Database.

Currently, Locus is running a crowdfunding campaign to meet operating expenses. (Time remaining: ONE WEEK)

The Locus Foundation is a nonprofit that supports readers, fans, writers, artists, and the genres as a whole. It is wholly within SFWA’s mission as a 501(c)(3) (to support writers of science fiction, fantasy, and related genres) to provide support to Locus. Accordingly, SFWA’s Board has voted to do a donation-matching campaign, up to $10,000.

If you donate to Locus’s campaign within the next week, please send a copy of your email receipt to locusdonations@sfwa.org — we will total all donations and donate matching funds on the final day of the campaign.