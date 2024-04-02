SFWA Publishing Taught Me Anthology Announces Full Roster of Contributors!

We are pleased to announce that our online anthology Publishing Taught Me now has a full roster of contributors! In addition to currently published essays by Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki and James Beamon (which are available here–https://www.sfwa.org/sfwa-publications/publishing-taught-me-a-sfwa-anthology-project/), we have essays upcoming from Diana Pho, Erika Hardison, Kanishk Tantia, Nelly Garcia-Rosas, Yoon Ha Lee, and Emily Jiang. Their essays will be posted on the first Wednesday of each month through September.

The Publishing Taught Me anthology is part of the Publishing Taught Me program supported by a grant from the NEA. Monthly posts of essays addressing the presence of BIPOC in the publication of SFFH are being edited by multiple award-winning editor Nisi Shawl and two interns, Somto Ihezue and Zhui Ning Chang. The essays will be posted through September 4. An Editors’ Afterword is scheduled for October 2, and in November anthology authors will have a chance to participate in an online symposium on the topic of promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in our genres.

The work of publishing and maintaining the Publishing Taught Me anthology is greatly aided by the efforts of SFWA’s publications, proofreading, and web updates volunteers, its DEI committee and fundraising volunteers, and the support of SFWA staff.

Our thanks also go out to the following SFWA volunteers and grant writers for pursuing the NEA grant on SFWA’s behalf: Stewart C Baker, Remy Nakamura, Jane Miyuki Pinckard, Kelly McClymer, Carolyn Ives Gilman, and Anne Gray. Additionally, we’d like to thank Nisi Shawl, Sheree Renée Thomas, L.D. Lewis, Coral Alejandra Moore, John Joseph Adams, Shingai Kagunda, Arley Sorg, and Marguerite Kenner for their advice on the proposal.

This program is delivering invaluable insight into our industry that will benefit current and future genre storytellers. For questions about Publishing Taught Me, please contact publishing-taught-me@sfwa.org.