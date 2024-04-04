SFWA Market Report – April 2024

Welcome to the April edition of the SFWA Market Report.

Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those markets included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.

New Markets

100-Foot Crow (Upcoming)

Aliens Among Us (SpeKulative Stories Anthology Series)

Impressions Anthology Series (Upcoming)

Moon Falling Short Stories

Solidarity Forever Zine

Sun Rising Short Stories

Train Tales

Markets Currently Open for Submissions

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Cast of Wonders (Recently Opened)

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)

Crepuscular Magazine

Escape Pod

Factor Four Magazine

Fear of Clowns

FIYAH

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals) (Recently Opened)

Haven Spec Magazine (Recently Opened)

Islandia Journal

khoréo magazine (khoreo) (Recently Opened)

Lightspeed (Recently Opened)

Nature: Futures

Orion’s Belt

PseudoPod (Recently Opened)

Reckoning

Samovar

Solarpunk Magazine (Recently Opened)

Super Canucks: An anthology of small-town Canadian superheroes

The Cosmic Background

The Deadlands

Uncharted Magazine

Markets Recently Closed for Submissions

Gamut Magazine

Ghoulish Tales

Metastellar (Originals)

Moving Across the Landscape in Search of an Idea (Permanent)

PodCastle

Stranger (Permanent)

Winter in the City: A Collection of Dark Urban Stories (Permanent)

Worlds of Possibility

Upcoming Market Changes

100-Foot Crow‘s Submission window begins soon.

Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s “Banned Books” Theme ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Fear of Clowns permanently closes soon.

FIYAH‘s “Disabilities” theme ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Haven Spec Magazine‘s Open Submission Window ends soon.

Haven Spec Magazine‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: authors of color, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and other underrepresented groups begins soon.

Impressions Anthology Series‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window: Flash Fiction Only ends soon.

Long Division: Stories of Social Decay, Societal Collapse, and Bad Manners opens soon.

Moon Falling Short Stories permanently closes soon.

Solarpunk Magazine‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: BIPOC authors, for the theme “Colorful Roots” ends soon.

Solidarity Forever Zine‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Super Canucks: An anthology of small-town Canadian superheroes permanently closes soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or by buying books or merch.