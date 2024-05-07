Announcing the 59th Nebula Awards Toastmaster: Sarah Gailey

SFWA President Jeffe Kennedy shared, “I’m delighted that Sarah will be our Toastmaster this year. With their wit and deep ties to the genre community, Sarah will bring grace and resonance to the ceremony.”



Sarah Gailey is a Hugo Award Winning and Bestselling author of speculative fiction, short stories, and essays. They have been a finalist for the Hugo, Nebula, and Locus awards for multiple years running. Their bestselling adult novel debut, Magic For Liars, was published by Tor Books in 2019. Their most recent novel, Just Like Home, and most recent original comic book series with BOOM! Studios, Know Your Station are available now. Their shorter works and essays have been published in Mashable, The Boston Globe, Vice, Tor.com, and The Atlantic. Their work has been translated into seven different languages and published around the world.

“I am so honored to act as this year’s Toastmaster for the Nebula Awards Ceremony in June,” Gailey said. “It will be an absolute thrill to celebrate the ever-blooming excellence that thrives in genre literature.”

Honoring 2023’s outstanding SFF genre works, the Nebula Awards Ceremony will be a highlight of the hybrid 2024 SFWA Nebula Conference, taking place June 6-9th, 2024, online and at the Westin Pasadena in Pasadena, CA. Aspiring and professional storytellers in the speculative fiction genres may benefit from attending the entire professional development weekend full of panels and networking opportunities.

Tickets for the Nebula Awards Ceremony banquet, which precedes the ceremony itself, are also available. Queries and banquet tickets may be purchased by emailing events@sfwa.org or visiting events.sfwa.org.

