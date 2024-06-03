SFWA Market Report For May/June
Welcome to the May/June edition of the SFWA Market Report.
Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those markets included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.
New Markets
Circe
Intergalactic Rejects (Upcoming)
The Orange & Bee (Upcoming)
Markets Currently Open for Submissions
Aliens Among Us (SpeKulative Stories Anthology Series)
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Anansi (Recently Opened)
Apex Magazine
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Baffling Magazine (Recently Opened)
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Clarkesworld Magazine
Crepuscular Magazine
Factor Four Magazine
FIYAH (Recently Opened)
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals) (Recently Opened)
Friends Journal (Recently Opened)
Infinite Worlds (Recently Opened)
Islandia Journal
Nature: Futures
Orion’s Belt
PseudoPod
Reckoning
Samovar
The Deadlands (Recently Opened)
Train Tales
Uncharted Magazine
Markets Recently Closed for Submissions
100-Foot Crow
Cast of Wonders
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores
Daily Science Fiction (Permanent)
Escape Pod
Fear of Clowns (Permanent)
Gamut Magazine
Haven Spec Magazine
Impressions Anthology Series (Permanent)
khoréo magazine (khoreo)
Lightspeed
Long Division: Stories of Social Decay, Societal Collapse, and Bad Manners (Permanent)
Moon Falling Short Stories (Permanent)
PodCastle
Solarpunk Magazine
Solidarity Forever Zine
Sun Rising Short Stories (Permanent)
Super Canucks: An anthology of small-town Canadian superheroes (Permanent)
Tales From Fiddler’s Green (Permanent)
The Cosmic Background
Other Opportunities
Upcoming Market Changes
Anansi permanently closes soon.
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Baffling Magazine‘s Submission window ends soon.
Circe permanently closes soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s “Winter Folklore” Theme ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s “Emotion” Theme begins soon.
Intergalactic Rejects‘s Submission window begins soon.
Mysterion‘s Submission Window begins soon.
PodCastle opens soon.
Solarpunk Magazine‘s Submission window begins soon.
The Deadlands‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: BIPOC Writers ends soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. If you are a nonfiction writer, you should know that Submission Grinder has recently added nonfiction market functionality for the first time. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or by buying books or merch.