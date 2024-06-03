SFWA Market Report For May/June

Welcome to the May/June edition of the SFWA Market Report.

Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those markets included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.

New Markets

Circe

Intergalactic Rejects (Upcoming)

The Orange & Bee (Upcoming)

Markets Currently Open for Submissions

Aliens Among Us (SpeKulative Stories Anthology Series)

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Anansi (Recently Opened)

Apex Magazine

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Baffling Magazine (Recently Opened)

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Clarkesworld Magazine

Crepuscular Magazine

Factor Four Magazine

FIYAH (Recently Opened)

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals) (Recently Opened)

Friends Journal (Recently Opened)

Infinite Worlds (Recently Opened)

Islandia Journal

Nature: Futures

Orion’s Belt

PseudoPod

Reckoning

Samovar

The Deadlands (Recently Opened)

Train Tales

Uncharted Magazine

Markets Recently Closed for Submissions

100-Foot Crow

Cast of Wonders

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores

Daily Science Fiction (Permanent)

Escape Pod

Fear of Clowns (Permanent)

Gamut Magazine

Haven Spec Magazine

Impressions Anthology Series (Permanent)

khoréo magazine (khoreo)

Lightspeed

Long Division: Stories of Social Decay, Societal Collapse, and Bad Manners (Permanent)

Moon Falling Short Stories (Permanent)

PodCastle

Solarpunk Magazine

Solidarity Forever Zine

Sun Rising Short Stories (Permanent)

Super Canucks: An anthology of small-town Canadian superheroes (Permanent)

Tales From Fiddler’s Green (Permanent)

The Cosmic Background

Other Opportunities

Pulp Asylum Fiction Contest

Upcoming Market Changes

Anansi permanently closes soon.

Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Baffling Magazine‘s Submission window ends soon.

Circe permanently closes soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s “Winter Folklore” Theme ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s “Emotion” Theme begins soon.

Intergalactic Rejects‘s Submission window begins soon.

Mysterion‘s Submission Window begins soon.

PodCastle opens soon.

Solarpunk Magazine‘s Submission window begins soon.

The Deadlands‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: BIPOC Writers ends soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. If you are a nonfiction writer, you should know that Submission Grinder has recently added nonfiction market functionality for the first time. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or by buying books or merch.