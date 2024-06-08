SFWA Announces the Winners of the 59th Annual Nebula Awards

June 8, 2024 – The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association (SFWA) is pleased to announce the winners of the 59th Annual Nebula Awards®. These awards are given to the writers of the most outstanding speculative fiction works released in 2023, as voted on by Full, Associate, and Senior SFWA members.

The awards were presented as part of the SFWA Nebula Conference, which took place both in Pasadena and online. Hosted by Toastmaster, Sarah Gailey, you may find the replay of the live broadcast on the SFWA YouTube channel.

The winners are as follows:

Nebula Award for Novel

The Saint of Bright Doors, Vajra Chandrasekera (Tordotcom)

The Andre Norton Nebula Award for Middle Grade and Young Adult Fiction

To Shape a Dragon’s Breath, Moniquill Blackgoose (Del Rey)

Nebula Award for Novella

“Linghun”, Ai Jiang (Dark Matter Ink)

Nebula Award for Novelette

“The Year Without Sunshine”, Naomi Kritzer (Uncanny 11-12/23)

Nebula Award for Short Story

“Tantie Merle and the Farmhand 4200”, R.S.A. Garcia (Uncanny 7-8/23)

Nebula Award for Game Writing

Baldur’s Gate 3, Adam Smith, Adrienne Law, Baudelaire Welch, Chrystal Ding, Ella McConnell, Ine Van Hamme, Jan Van Dosselaer, John Corcoran, Kevin VanOrd, Lawrence Schick, Martin Docherty, Rachel Quirke, Ruairí Moore, Sarah Baylus, Stephen Rooney, Swen Vincke (Larian Studios)

The Ray Bradbury Nebula Award for Outstanding Dramatic Presentation

Barbie, Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach (Warner Bros., Heyday Films, LuckyChap Entertainment)

Additional awards and honors presented:

The SFWA Damon Knight Memorial Grand Master Award

Susan Mary Cooper

The SFWA Infinity Award

Tanith Lee

The Kate Wilhelm Solstice Award

Jennell Jaquays

The Kevin O’Donnell, Jr. Service to SFWA Award

James Hosek

Congratulations to all of our fantastic finalists and to tonight’s winners, and to our members for voting and cheering on all the outstanding works from 2023!