Results of the 2024 SFWA Officer Elections

Full SFWA members had the opportunity to vote last spring for 2024 candidates for the SFWA Board of Directors. We’d like to thank all our members who took the time to vote.

The SFWA Board and staff would also like to thank the candidates who volunteered their time and expertise to run for office in the 2024 SFWA elections and those who continue to serve the organization in various ways. Most of our programs, services, committees, and the Board of Directors are run by volunteers.

Additional Changes to the 2024-2025 Board

Due to health reasons, SFWA Secretary, Jasmine Gower, will be stepping down imminently and current Director-at-Large, Anthony Eichenlaub, will be moving into that role. We’d like to thank Jasmine for her time and dedication for all the stellar work she’s done while serving on the board!

Noah Sturdevant, a 2024 candidate for Director-at-Large, has agreed to be appointed to the board in Anthony’s former position. Additionally, since Chelsea Mueller has won her seat at the new SFWA Vice President starting on July 1, Alton Kremer will be joining the board as a new director-at-large filling Chelsea’s former role. We hope you’ll join us in welcoming all our new board members!

The 2024-2025 SFWA Board of Directors (beginning on July 1):

Jeffe Kennedy – President

Chelsea Mueller – Vice President

Jonathan Brazee – CFO

Anthony Eichenlaub – Secretary

Christine Taylor-Butler – Director-at-Large

Phoebe Barton – Director-at-Large

Noah Sturdevant – Director-at-Large

Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki – Director-at-Large

Alton Kremer – Director-at-Large

SFWA would also like to thank John Murphy (Vice President), Erin M. Hartshorn (CFO), and Monica Valentinelli (Director-at-large) who will be leaving the Board of Directors at the end of their terms on June 30, 2023. We sincerely value and appreciate all the time, talent, and dedication all three of these board members consistently brought to the organization, its members, and to our ongoing mission.

A special thanks goes out to our Elections Committee who have seen us through another year of our voting process.

For more information on running for office in the future, please visit our informational page on SFWA Elections.