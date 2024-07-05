SFWA Market Report For July

Welcome to the July edition of the SFWA Market Report.

Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those markets included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.

New Markets

Antifa Worlds (Upcoming)

Storyteller: A Tanith Lee Tribute Anthology (Upcoming)

Markets Currently Open for Submissions

Aliens Among Us (SpeKulative Stories Anthology Series)

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Book Worms (Recently Opened)

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)

Crepuscular Magazine

Factor Four Magazine

FIYAH

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals) (Recently Opened)

Friends Journal

Gamut Magazine (Recently Opened)

If There’s Anyone Left (Recently Opened)

Infinite Worlds

Intergalactic Rejects (Recently Opened)

Issues in Earth Science (Recently Opened)

Mysterion (Recently Opened)

Nature: Futures

Orion’s Belt

PodCastle (Recently Opened)

PseudoPod

Reckoning

Samovar

Small Wonders (Recently Opened)

Solarpunk Magazine (Recently Opened)

Train Tales

Uncharted Magazine

ZNB Presents (Recently Opened)

Markets Recently Closed for Submissions

Anansi (Permanent)

Baffling Magazine

Circe (Permanent)

Impossible Worlds

Impressions Anthology Series

Islandia Journal

Proton Reader (Permanent)

The Deadlands

Upcoming Market Changes

Abyss & Apex‘s Submission window begins soon.

Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: young authors begins and ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Diabolical Plots‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

FIYAH‘s “Spacefaring aunties” theme ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s “Emotion” Theme ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission Window begins soon.

If There’s Anyone Left temporarily closes soon.

Intergalactic Rejects‘s Submission window ends soon.

Mysterion‘s Submission Window ends soon.

PodCastle‘s Submission Window ends soon.

PseudoPod‘s Submission Window for Reprints that originally appeared or will appear in 2024 ends soon.

Solarpunk Magazine‘s Submission window ends soon.

Storyteller: A Tanith Lee Tribute Anthology‘s Limited demographic submission window: underrepresented and historically marginalized voices including BIPOC, LGBTQAI+, disabled, and neurodiverse writers begins and ends soon.

Storyteller: A Tanith Lee Tribute Anthology‘s Submission window begins and ends soon.

The Deadlands‘s Submission Window begins soon.

The Orange & Bee‘s Submission window begins soon.

ZNB Presents‘s Submission Window ends soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. Diabolical Plots will be open for a rare yearly-ish submission window from July 8-July 22. Don’t miss your chance to submit! You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or by buying books or merch.