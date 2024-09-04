SFWA Market Report For September
Welcome to the September edition of the SFWA Market Report.
New Markets
AE Presents: Unréal
Morgana le Fay
Stop Copaganda
The Green Sheaf
Markets Currently Open for Submissions
100-Foot Crow (Recently Opened)
Achilles
Aliens Among Us (SpeKulative Stories Anthology Series)
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Apex Magazine
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Book XI (Recently Opened)
Clarkesworld Magazine
Crepuscular Magazine
DreamForge Anvil (Recently Opened)
Factor Four Magazine
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Gamut Magazine (Recently Opened)
Infinite Worlds
Issues in Earth Science
Nature: Futures
Orion’s Belt
Reckoning
Samovar
Small Wonders
The Cosmic Background (Recently Opened)
The Deadlands
This Way Lies Madness
Train Tales
Uncharted Magazine
Utopia Science Fiction
Markets Recently Closed for Submissions
Antifa Worlds (Permanent)
Book Worms
Cast of Wonders
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)
Friends Journal
Haven Spec Magazine
khoréo magazine (khoreo)
PseudoPod
Roots of My Fears (Permanent)
The Orange & Bee
Uncanny
Other Opportunities
Upcoming Market Changes
100-Foot Crow‘s “Run!” Theme ends soon.
100-Foot Crow‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Achilles permanently closes soon.
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Book XI‘s “Reality and its other(s)” theme ends soon.
Book XI‘s “Experiments with form” theme begins soon.
Cast of Wonders‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
DreamForge Anvil‘s “Each and Other” theme ends soon.
Morgana le Fay permanently closes soon.
Nightmare on Story Street‘s Submission window begins and ends soon.
Solarpunk Magazine‘s Submission window begins soon.
Strange Horizons opens soon.
The Deadlands‘s Submission Window ends soon.
The Green Sheaf‘s Limited-demographic, themed submission window: Black female-identifying and Black gender-fluid writers on the theme “Anansi stories” ends soon.
