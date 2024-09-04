SFWA Market Report For September

Welcome to the September edition of the SFWA Market Report.

Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those markets included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.

New Markets

AE Presents: Unréal

Morgana le Fay

Stop Copaganda

The Green Sheaf

Markets Currently Open for Submissions

100-Foot Crow (Recently Opened)

Achilles

Aliens Among Us (SpeKulative Stories Anthology Series)

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Book XI (Recently Opened)

Clarkesworld Magazine

Crepuscular Magazine

DreamForge Anvil (Recently Opened)

Factor Four Magazine

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Gamut Magazine (Recently Opened)

Infinite Worlds

Issues in Earth Science

Nature: Futures

Orion’s Belt

Reckoning

Samovar

Small Wonders

The Cosmic Background (Recently Opened)

The Deadlands

This Way Lies Madness

Train Tales

Uncharted Magazine

Utopia Science Fiction

Markets Recently Closed for Submissions

Antifa Worlds (Permanent)

Book Worms

Cast of Wonders

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)

Friends Journal

Haven Spec Magazine

khoréo magazine (khoreo)

PseudoPod

Roots of My Fears (Permanent)

The Orange & Bee

Uncanny

Other Opportunities

Nightmare on Story Street

Upcoming Market Changes

100-Foot Crow‘s “Run!” Theme ends soon.

100-Foot Crow‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Achilles permanently closes soon.

Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Book XI‘s “Reality and its other(s)” theme ends soon.

Book XI‘s “Experiments with form” theme begins soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

DreamForge Anvil‘s “Each and Other” theme ends soon.

Morgana le Fay permanently closes soon.

Nightmare on Story Street‘s Submission window begins and ends soon.

Solarpunk Magazine‘s Submission window begins soon.

Strange Horizons opens soon.

The Deadlands‘s Submission Window ends soon.

The Green Sheaf‘s Limited-demographic, themed submission window: Black female-identifying and Black gender-fluid writers on the theme “Anansi stories” ends soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. Diabolical Plots is narrowing down acceptances for the July submission window! Stay tuned for information about the next Long List Anthology as soon as it’s available. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or by buying books or merch.