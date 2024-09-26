In Memoriam: Janet Morris

Janet Morris (25 May 1946 – 10 August 2024) was a military fantasy writer most known for blending history, ancient mythologies, and science fiction into secondworlds. With a publication career spanning over 35 years, Morris is known for works such as the Silista quartet, and The Sacred Band of Stepsons saga, written with husband Chris Morris, as well as active participation and mentoring in shared worlds, such as Theives’ World and Heroes in Hell.

A military strategist, Morris researched and advised the US Government on topics of methods of psychological combat that could be used for intervention in global conflicts. Morris was also a lifetime equestrian and award-winning horse breeder. In addition to co-founding a defense consulting company, she co-founded the publishing company, Perseid Press, where she continued her writing, co-writing, and her genuine love for elevating the craft of storytellers.

Writer Michael Armstrong writes in tribute: “Janet loved the writers she discovered and nurtured. For those of us who came to be one of those writers, we loved her almost as fiercely, and we will miss her physical presence terribly and take comfort in her intense spirit that lives on in all of us.” Writer Andrew Paul Weston writes: “Janet was a pillar and arch; a blazing star; a square and compass to us all, who traversed the great mosaic of speculative fiction in a spectacular way. And now the star has fallen, the world will be a darker place, and she will be sorely missed… But not forgotten.”

Janet Morris lived 78 years.