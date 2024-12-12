SFWA Market Report For December

Welcome to the December edition of the SFWA Market Report.

Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those markets included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.

New Markets

Future States of Stars

Markets Currently Open for Submissions

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Baffling Magazine (Recently Opened)

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Clarkesworld Magazine

Crepuscular Magazine

Escape Pod

Factor Four Magazine

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Frivolous Comma (Recently Opened)

Infinite Worlds

Issues in Earth Science

Latin American Shared Stories

Nature: Futures

Our Dust Earth

Planet Black Joy

Reckoning

Samovar

Shatter the Sun: Queer Tales of Untold Adventure

Silent Nightmares Anthology: Stories to be Told on the Longest Night of the Year (Recently Opened)

Small Wonders

The Cosmic Background

The Deadlands

Uncharted Magazine

Utopia Science Fiction

Markets Recently Closed for Submissions

AE Presents: Unréal (Permanent)

Apex Magazine

Aphrodite (Permanent)

Augur

Book XI

Fever Dreams (Permanent)

khoréo magazine (khoreo)

Loki (Permanent)

Never Whistle At Night Anthology Series (Permanent)

Out There (Permanent)

PodCastle

Stop Copaganda (Permanent)

Tales & Feathers

The Daily Tomorrow

The Orange & Bee

Upcoming Market Changes

100-Foot Crow‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Baffling Magazine‘s Submission window ends soon.

Book XI‘s “Things” theme begins soon.

Future States of Stars‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Latin American Shared Stories permanently closes soon.

Lesbian Historic Motif Podcast‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Mysterion‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Our Dust Earth‘s Submission window ends soon.

Planet Black Joy‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Poisoned Soup for the Macabre, Depraved and Insane: Nostalgic Terrors‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Silent Nightmares Anthology: Stories to be Told on the Longest Night of the Year‘s Submission Window ends soon.

The Deadlands‘s Submission Window ends soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or by buying books or merch.