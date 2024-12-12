SFWA Market Report For December
Welcome to the December edition of the SFWA Market Report.
Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those markets included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.
New Markets
Markets Currently Open for Submissions
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Baffling Magazine (Recently Opened)
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Clarkesworld Magazine
Crepuscular Magazine
Escape Pod
Factor Four Magazine
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Frivolous Comma (Recently Opened)
Infinite Worlds
Issues in Earth Science
Latin American Shared Stories
Nature: Futures
Our Dust Earth
Planet Black Joy
Reckoning
Samovar
Shatter the Sun: Queer Tales of Untold Adventure
Silent Nightmares Anthology: Stories to be Told on the Longest Night of the Year (Recently Opened)
Small Wonders
The Cosmic Background
The Deadlands
Uncharted Magazine
Utopia Science Fiction
Markets Recently Closed for Submissions
AE Presents: Unréal (Permanent)
Apex Magazine
Aphrodite (Permanent)
Augur
Book XI
Fever Dreams (Permanent)
khoréo magazine (khoreo)
Loki (Permanent)
Never Whistle At Night Anthology Series (Permanent)
Out There (Permanent)
PodCastle
Stop Copaganda (Permanent)
Tales & Feathers
The Daily Tomorrow
The Orange & Bee
Upcoming Market Changes
100-Foot Crow‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Baffling Magazine‘s Submission window ends soon.
Book XI‘s “Things” theme begins soon.
Future States of Stars‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Latin American Shared Stories permanently closes soon.
Lesbian Historic Motif Podcast‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Mysterion‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Our Dust Earth‘s Submission window ends soon.
Planet Black Joy‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Poisoned Soup for the Macabre, Depraved and Insane: Nostalgic Terrors‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Silent Nightmares Anthology: Stories to be Told on the Longest Night of the Year‘s Submission Window ends soon.
The Deadlands‘s Submission Window ends soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or by buying books or merch.