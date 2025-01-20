SFWA Market Report For January

Welcome to the January edition of the SFWA Market Report.

Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those markets included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.

New Markets

Torch Literary Arts

Witch Craft

Women of the Weird West (Upcoming)

Wrath Month

Markets Currently Open for Submissions

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Asimov Press

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Book XI (Recently Opened)

Clarkesworld Magazine

Crepuscular Magazine

Escape Pod

Factor Four Magazine

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Frivolous Comma

Infinite Worlds

Issues in Earth Science

Lesbian Historic Motif Podcast (Recently Opened)

Mysterion (Recently Opened)

Nature: Futures

Reckoning

Samovar

Small Wonders

The Cosmic Background

Uncharted Magazine

Utopia Science Fiction

Markets Recently Closed for Submissions

100-Foot Crow

Baffling Magazine

Fantasy Magazine

Future States of Stars

Gamut Magazine (Permanent)

Latin American Shared Stories (Permanent)

Little Blue Marble (Permanent)

Our Dust Earth (Permanent)

Planet Black Joy (Permanent)

Poisoned Soup for the Macabre, Depraved and Insane: Nostalgic Terrors (Permanent)

Shatter the Sun: Queer Tales of Untold Adventure (Permanent)

Silent Nightmares Anthology: Stories to be Told on the Longest Night of the Year (Permanent)

The Deadlands

The Orange & Bee

Three-Lobed Burning Eye

Other Opportunities

Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest

The Green Feather Award

The Tomorrow Prize

Upcoming Market Changes

Abyss & Apex‘s Submission window begins and ends soon.

Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Fantasy Magazine‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: BIPOC writers begins and ends soon.

Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission window begins and ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission window begins soon.

Lesbian Historic Motif Podcast‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Mysterion‘s Submission Window ends soon.

The Green Feather Award temporarily closes soon.

The Tomorrow Prize temporarily closes soon.

Witch Craft permanently closes soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or by buying books or merch.