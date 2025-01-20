SFWA Market Report For January
Welcome to the January edition of the SFWA Market Report.
Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those markets included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.
New Markets
Torch Literary Arts
Witch Craft
Women of the Weird West (Upcoming)
Wrath Month
Markets Currently Open for Submissions
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Asimov Press
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Book XI (Recently Opened)
Clarkesworld Magazine
Crepuscular Magazine
Escape Pod
Factor Four Magazine
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Frivolous Comma
Infinite Worlds
Issues in Earth Science
Lesbian Historic Motif Podcast (Recently Opened)
Mysterion (Recently Opened)
Nature: Futures
Reckoning
Samovar
Small Wonders
The Cosmic Background
Uncharted Magazine
Utopia Science Fiction
Markets Recently Closed for Submissions
100-Foot Crow
Baffling Magazine
Fantasy Magazine
Future States of Stars
Gamut Magazine (Permanent)
Latin American Shared Stories (Permanent)
Little Blue Marble (Permanent)
Our Dust Earth (Permanent)
Planet Black Joy (Permanent)
Poisoned Soup for the Macabre, Depraved and Insane: Nostalgic Terrors (Permanent)
Shatter the Sun: Queer Tales of Untold Adventure (Permanent)
Silent Nightmares Anthology: Stories to be Told on the Longest Night of the Year (Permanent)
The Deadlands
The Orange & Bee
Three-Lobed Burning Eye
Other Opportunities
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest
The Green Feather Award
The Tomorrow Prize
Upcoming Market Changes
Abyss & Apex‘s Submission window begins and ends soon.
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Fantasy Magazine‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: BIPOC writers begins and ends soon.
Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission window begins and ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission window begins soon.
Lesbian Historic Motif Podcast‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Mysterion‘s Submission Window ends soon.
The Green Feather Award temporarily closes soon.
The Tomorrow Prize temporarily closes soon.
Witch Craft permanently closes soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or by buying books or merch.