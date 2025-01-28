In Memoriam: Laurel Amberdine

Laurel Amberdine (1970–21 January 2025) was a writer, interviewer, and genre editor. She worked for Locus Magazine for ten years, and was an assistant editor for Lightspeed magazine.

Amberdine was known for her kind and thoughtful interviews, yet she also loved to write, both prose and poetry. Her short fiction story, “Airship Hope” was published by Daily Science Fiction in 2013, and in her 2018 essay “Science Fiction Saved My Life” (Uncanny Magazine), she discussed how her chronic illness and disability had affected her, how finding writing gave her purpose, and how privilege inherent in the industry limits voices that readers may need to hear. Amberdine wrote a young adult novel, Luminator, which made it far along in the publication process, as well as an adult science-fiction novel.

Amberdine was known for her kindness and warmth, rooted in her Catholic faith, and extended to all who she encountered.

Liza Groen Trombi, editor-in-chief of Locus Magazine, says on behalf of the team, “Laurel started working at Locus in 2015. She was super smart, funny and kind, witty, with a vibrant smile and a clever twinkle in her eye—and she quickly became an important part of our world and a good friend. There was only love for Laurel at Locus. We are crushed by the loss, and our hearts go out to her husband and wide network of friends.”

Wendy N. Wagner, senior/managing editor of Lightspeed says on behalf of the magazine, “I spent more than nine years working with Laurel at Lightspeed. She really believed in the power of speculative fiction and writing, and it gave her an optimism and excitement that made the everyday work so gratifying. We had so much fun working together! Laurel was a genuinely kind and thoughtful person, and a truly great community builder. She brightened up the world, and I feel so lucky that I got to know her. She will be profoundly missed.”

Author and agent Eric Smith remembers, “Laurel had one of the biggest hearts in the fantasy and sci-fi world, offering up warmth and kindness to new writers in an industry that can often feel so closed off. Her impact on colleagues, readers, and friends is simply immeasurable.”

Author and fellow Codexian José Pablo Iriarte remembers, “Laurel was always unfailingly kind, and a steadying presence, and I was very fond of her. I first came out publicly in Lightspeed in January 2018. When I expressed fear over the repercussions of coming out publicly in a country and a state that was shifting rightward, she reached out to me to comfort me and to make it clear I could adjust any part of the interview. I’m profoundly sorry to hear of her passing. I will miss her.”

Author Vylar Kaftan notes, “Her quiet strength comforted everyone who knew her. She was the most patient, devoted friend you could wish for.”

Writer Effie Seiberg recalls, “Laurel was a warm and kind soul who welcomed me into the writing community. She had the most beautiful, infectious laugh and she could find the humor in even the darkest situation. She lit up every room she was in, and she will be missed.”

Laurel Amberdine lived 54 years.