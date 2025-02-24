In Memoriam: Dr. Anthony R. Lewis

Dr. Anthony R. Lewis (08 February 1941–11 February 2025) was a fan writer, anthologist, and convention organizer, deeply involved in the formation of the World Science Fiction Society (WSFS), and an active member of several professional organizations, including SFWA. Dr. Lewis’s writing on genre was nominated twice for a Hugo Award.

A founder of the New England Science Fiction Association (NESFA), Dr. Lewis is particularly well-known to the Boston science fiction community, where his influence is built into the structure of Boston-area gatherings and celebrations. His involvement began in the 1960s, when, while studying Nuclear Physics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), he became active in the organization of science fiction writing and readers, gaining visibility as the club librarian and leading to sixty-years of active involvement and leadership in celebrating science fiction and related genre works.

Dr. Lewis was on the leadership of all four Noreascons, the name of Worldcon when held in Boston, and he was the chair of the first, in 1971. He was central to the creation of North American Science Fiction Convention (NASFiC) and credited with selecting the name. He was the chair of multiple Boskone conventions and consistently and generously helped committees around the United States with the organization of their own regional conventions. Dr. Lewis was broadly recognized by the convention-running community, and he was featured as a fellow and/or Guest of Honor at multiple conventions over the full course of fifty years.

Dr. Lewis wrote for a wide variety of fan and convention publications, including updating readers of Analog Science Fiction and Fact on upcoming conventions since the 1970s. Also a fiction writer and satirist, he contributed to themed anthologies over the years and is still remembered for his 1972 satirical story “Request for Proposal”, published in Analog.

Dr. Lewis was awarded the Skylark Award (the Edward E. Smith Memorial Award for Imaginative Fiction) from NESFA in 2021.

Tony Lewis lived 84 years.