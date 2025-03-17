SFWA Market Report For March

Welcome to the March edition of the SFWA Market Report.

Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those markets included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.

Markets Currently Open for Submissions

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Asimov Press

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Banshee (Magazine) (Recently Opened)

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Cast of Wonders (Recently Opened)

Clarkesworld Magazine

Crepuscular Magazine

Escape Pod

Factor Four Magazine

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Haven Spec Magazine (Recently Opened)

Infinite Worlds

Issues in Earth Science

It Was Paradise

khoréo magazine (khoreo) (Recently Opened)

Metastellar (Originals) (Recently Opened)

Nature: Futures

Orion’s Belt (Recently Opened)

Planet Scumm

Plott Hound Magazine (Recently Opened)

PodCastle

Reckoning

Samovar

Small Wonders

Torch Literary Arts

Uncharted Magazine

Utopia Science Fiction

Wrath Month

Markets Recently Closed for Submissions

Abyss & Apex

Book XI

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)

Frivolous Comma

Impressions Anthology Series (Permanent)

The Cosmic Background

The Tributary

Worlds of Possibility (Permanent)

Other Opportunities

Al Blanchard Award

Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest

The Tomorrow Prize

Upcoming Market Changes

Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Banshee (Magazine)‘s “Speculative Fiction, or It doesn’t have to be this way” theme ends soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s “Seasonal Stories” theme ends soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s “Banned Books Week” theme begins soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission window begins soon.

Haven Spec Magazine‘s Limited demographic submission window: authors of color, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and other underrepresented groups ends soon.

Haven Spec Magazine‘s Submission window begins soon.

khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Metastellar (Originals)‘s Submission window ends soon.

Mmeory‘s Submission window begins soon.

Plott Hound Magazine‘s Submission window ends soon.

PodCastle‘s “Disability Pride and Magic” Theme ends soon.

PodCastle‘s General Submission Window ends soon.

Solarpunk Magazine‘s Submission window begins soon.

The Deadlands‘s Submission Window begins soon.

The Orange & Bee‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Uncanny‘s Flash fiction submission window begins and ends soon.

Utopia Science Fiction‘s “Disability Pride” Theme ends soon.

Women of the Weird West‘s Submission window begins soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or by buying books or merch.