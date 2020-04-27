2020 Officer Election Results

Thank you to those of you who took the time to vote in the SFWA Board elections. The results as certified by the Elections Committee and the Executive Director are as follows:

Vice President: Tobias S. Buckell

Chief Financial Officer: Nathan Lowell

Director-at-Large thru 2021:

(W) James Beamon

Lou Antonelli

Tobias S. Buckell

Traci Castleberry

N.K. Jemisin

Cat Rambo

Monica Valentinelli

Director-at-Large thru 2022: 2 Open Positions (winners and runners-up listed alphabetically)

(W) Phoebe Barton

(W) Monica Valentinelli

Lou Antonelli

Lou J. Berger

Jonathan P. Brazee

Tobias S. Buckell

Brenda Clough

Arinn Dembo

John Forrest

Esther Friesner

Charles E. Gannon

Clayton E. Kroh

Craig Martelle

Cat Rambo

John Scalzi

Steven H Silver

Chuck Tingle

Jeremiah Tolbert

William Alan Webb

Walter Jon Williams

Christie Yant

The 2020-2021 Board, starting July 1st, 2020 will consist of:

President: Mary Robinette Kowal

Vice President: Tobias S. Buckell

CFO: Nathan Lowell

Secretary: Curtis C. Chen

Directors-at-Large (term ending 2021):

Sarah Pinsker

Jeffe Kennedy

James Beamon

Directors-at-Large (term ending 2022):

Phoebe Barton

Monica Valentinelli

The SFWA Board and staff would like to thank those who volunteered their time and expertise to run for office in the 2020 SFWA elections and those who continue to serve the organization in various ways. Many of our programs and services, committees, and Board of Directors are run via volunteers.

Additionally, each year, the elections would not take place without the volunteers who make up the Elections Committee: Maurice Broaddus, Matthew Johnson (Chair), Peng Shepherd, and Kate Baker (Advisor).

