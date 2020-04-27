2020 Officer Election Results
Thank you to those of you who took the time to vote in the SFWA Board elections. The results as certified by the Elections Committee and the Executive Director are as follows:
Vice President: Tobias S. Buckell
Chief Financial Officer: Nathan Lowell
Director-at-Large thru 2021:
(W) James Beamon
Lou Antonelli
Tobias S. Buckell
Traci Castleberry
N.K. Jemisin
Cat Rambo
Monica Valentinelli
Director-at-Large thru 2022: 2 Open Positions (winners and runners-up listed alphabetically)
(W) Phoebe Barton
(W) Monica Valentinelli
Lou Antonelli
Lou J. Berger
Jonathan P. Brazee
Tobias S. Buckell
Brenda Clough
Arinn Dembo
John Forrest
Esther Friesner
Charles E. Gannon
Clayton E. Kroh
Craig Martelle
Cat Rambo
John Scalzi
Steven H Silver
Chuck Tingle
Jeremiah Tolbert
William Alan Webb
Walter Jon Williams
Christie Yant
The 2020-2021 Board, starting July 1st, 2020 will consist of:
President: Mary Robinette Kowal
Vice President: Tobias S. Buckell
CFO: Nathan Lowell
Secretary: Curtis C. Chen
Directors-at-Large (term ending 2021):
Sarah Pinsker
Jeffe Kennedy
James Beamon
Directors-at-Large (term ending 2022):
Phoebe Barton
Monica Valentinelli
The SFWA Board and staff would like to thank those who volunteered their time and expertise to run for office in the 2020 SFWA elections and those who continue to serve the organization in various ways. Many of our programs and services, committees, and Board of Directors are run via volunteers.
Additionally, each year, the elections would not take place without the volunteers who make up the Elections Committee: Maurice Broaddus, Matthew Johnson (Chair), Peng Shepherd, and Kate Baker (Advisor).
