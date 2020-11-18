#DisneyMustPay Alan Dean Foster
A message from SFWA’s President, Mary Robinette Kowal:
Last year, a member came to SFWA’s Grievance Committee with a problem, which on the surface sounds simple and resolvable. He had written novels and was not being paid the royalties that were specified in his contract. The Grievance Committee is designed to resolve contract disputes like this. As part of our negotiating toolbox, we guarantee anonymity for both the writer and the publisher if the grievance is resolved.
When it is working, as president, I never hear from them.
When talks break down, the president of SFWA is asked to step in. We do this for any member.
In this case, the member is Alan Dean Foster. The publisher is Disney.
Here are his words.
Dear Mickey,
We have a lot in common, you and I. We share a birthday: November 18. My dad’s nickname was Mickey. There’s more.
When you purchased Lucasfilm you acquired the rights to some books I wrote. STAR WARS, the novelization of the very first film. SPLINTER OF THE MIND’S EYE, the first sequel novel. You owe me royalties on these books. You stopped paying them.
When you purchased 20th Century Fox, you eventually acquired the rights to other books I had written. The novelizations of ALIEN, ALIENS, and ALIEN 3. You’ve never paid royalties on any of these, or even issued royalty statements for them.
All these books are all still very much in print. They still earn money. For you. When one company buys another, they acquire its liabilities as well as its assets. You’re certainly reaping the benefits of the assets. I’d very much like my miniscule (though it’s not small to me) share.
You want me to sign an NDA (Non-disclosure agreement) before even talking. I’ve signed a lot of NDAs in my 50-year career. Never once did anyone ever ask me to sign one prior to negotiations. For the obvious reason that once you sign, you can no longer talk about the matter at hand. Every one of my representatives in this matter, with many, many decades of experience in such business, echo my bewilderment.
You continue to ignore requests from my agents. You continue to ignore queries from SFWA, the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America. You continue to ignore my legal representatives. I know this is what gargantuan corporations often do. Ignore requests and inquiries hoping the petitioner will simply go away. Or possibly die. But I’m still here, and I am still entitled to what you owe me. Including not to be ignored, just because I’m only one lone writer. How many other writers and artists out there are you similarly ignoring?
My wife has serious medical issues and in 2016 I was diagnosed with an advanced form of cancer. We could use the money. Not charity: just what I’m owed. I’ve always loved Disney. The films, the parks, growing up with the Disneyland TV show. I don’t think Unca Walt would approve of how you are currently treating me. Maybe someone in the right position just hasn’t received the word, though after all these months of ignored requests and queries, that’s hard to countenance. Or as a guy named Bob Iger said….
“The way you do anything is the way you do everything.”
I’m not feeling it.
Alan Dean Foster
Prescott, AZ
Mary Robinette Kowal adds:
In my decade with the organization, the fact that we are forced to present this publicly is unprecedented. So too, are the problems. The simple problem is that we have a writer who is not being paid.
The larger problem has the potential to affect every writer. Disney’s argument is that they have purchased the rights but not the obligations of the contract. In other words, they believe they have the right to publish work, but are not obligated to pay the writer no matter what the contract says. If we let this stand, it could set precedent to fundamentally alter the way copyright and contracts operate in the United States. All a publisher would have to do to break a contract would be to sell it to a sibling company.
If they are doing this to Alan Dean Foster, one of the great science fiction writers of our time, then what are they doing to the younger writers who do not know that a contract is a contract?
To resolve the immediate issue regarding their breach of contract with Alan Dean Foster, Disney has three choices:
- Pay Alan Dean Foster all back royalties as well as any future royalties.
- Publication ceases until new contract(s) are signed, and pay all back royalties to Alan Dean Foster as well as any future royalties.
- Publication ceases and pay all back royalties to Alan Dean Foster.
This starts with a conversation. You have our contact information and offer to sit down with a Disney representative, Alan’s agent Vaughne Lee Hansen, and a SFWA representative.
Regardless of choice, Disney must pay Alan Dean Foster.
If you’re a fan of Alan Dean Foster or believe that a writer’s work has value, please let Disney know.
If you are a writer experiencing similar problems with Disney or another company, please report your circumstances to us here.
#DearMickey #DisneyMustPay
Here is the press conference SFWA hosted with Alan Dean Foster earlier today, November 18, 2020.
As a lawyer, this is completely baffling. How on earth does Disney think it can buy a company’s assets but not its liabilities?
I also don’t understand why Mr. Foster doesn’t just sue them? He says he has legal representatives trying to contact Disney. The Disney lawyers might ignore another lawyer, but they can’t ignore the courts.
As a former Pixar studio tools developer, I understand that when Pixar and Disney were separate companies, Pixar would have gone bankrupt if Disney had been able to treat Pixar films the way they are currently treating the works of Alan Dean Foster.
You know what Disney, ever since the Snow White Strike, you’ve nothing but a greedy SOB company. You are a dictator company that steals whatever you can get your stainless white gloves on. Enough is enough. Walt Disney may have started it when he forced people to go months without pay. Maybe there needs to be a special on how Disney hated anyone but White Christians, embraced McCarthyism, and hired nazis. Start making things right, keep the contract, and while you are at, but all the names in the credits that Walt never put on Snow White.
What is the best way for us to make our voices heard on this?
Disney- this is incredible. I would not have believed the Walt Disney company, or the memory of Mr. Disney himself, would ever have countenanced an action so at odds with everything the company stands for publicly. You have let a lawyer’s opinion get in the way of good business (this includes, very much, treating customers, employees, and suppliers as valued contributors). Please return to sanity and pay Mr. Foster his contractually due monies. It will be so much cheaper than the court costs and the loss of goodwill you will reap if you continue.
Pay Alan and others their fair share of royalties!
Release every person from NDAs man!
Do the right thing!
A corporation thinking that they can claim that they own someone else’s work, but aren’t required to pay for the purchase is as ridiculous as it is unfair. I’m sure that they wouldn’t stand for someone saying something like, “I hereby claim all of the rights to ‘Mary Poppins’ and ‘Fantasia’, but I don’t think I should have to pay your company for them, you should give them to me for free.” If that happened, Disney would come out slinging so much legal fire-and-brimstone that God would be envious. So, until they agree to do the right thing and compensate Mr. Foster for their use of his work, my suggestion would be for other authors to refuse to allow Disney to make use of any of their work, saving themselves from the same aggravation.
Disney, this is unconscionable. Do the right thing!!
this IS the way Disney treats everyone – ask all of the cast members at Disney parks
This is beyond incomprehensible to understand why Disney would withhold what’s rightfully owed to Alan Dean Foster. When resolved, will his heirs suffer through the same belligerence Disney has shown Mr. Foster?
The Foster’s are in my thoughts & prayers. Disney is making their struggle to survive, difficult when they should be focusing on the best years of their lives with their loved ones.
#DearMickey
Do the RIGHT thing. Let this man and his family, be at peace. Live what time they have left, IN Peace.
Pay up #Mickey! It’s beyond due!
#DisneyMustPay
Is there a petition to sign and share?
Well I suddenly feel a whole lot better for not signing up to Disney+ to watch The Mandalorian.
Is Alan Dean Foster being paid for the Star Wars: The Force Awakens novelizations?
I support Alan Dean Foster
Seriously though I’ll be cancelling my Disney + as a result. Let’s make #canceldisney trend!
….Or they could just pay the man and we can avoid these childish antics
I really hope that Disney is forced to do the right thing and with enough force (heh) that they decide it is best to do the right thing without being forced next time. It is disgusting that they behave in this manner while pretending to be a family friendly company. Thieves are not family friendly.
Also I have only ever read a single Star Wars novel and it was “Splinter of the Minds Eye” back when it was originally released. I remember it to this day. I will also remember how Disney does dirty business.