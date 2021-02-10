SFWA Announces Expansive Futures Science Fiction StoryBundle Now On Sale

The Science Fiction Writers of America (SFWA) is releasing its newest StoryBundle, Expansive Futures, offering a large selection of books from independent and small press science fiction writers. The StoryBundle can be purchased here.

StoryBundles are curated collections of books offered at a steeply discounted price. Readers who purchase Expansive Futures will gain a rich collection of futuristic fiction and can opt to donate part of their purchase price to support SFWA’s ongoing work to promote and support the speculative fiction genres and writers.

The Expansive Futures StoryBundle will be available for a limited time, from February 10 to March 4. Readers choose what price they want to pay for the initial five books. Spending $15 unlocks thirteen more books that they can receive with their purchase. Once March 4 passes, this particular collection will never be available again. Further details about how StoryBundle operates are available at https://storybundle.com/faq.

Commenting on its release, Jeffe Kennedy, SFWA Board Member and liaison for the Self-Publishing committee, said “We love working with StoryBundle to promote the SFF genre and create new audiences for our authors.”

The Expansive Futures StoryBundle is the result of an open submission call made by SFWA in the fall of 2020, with books selected by the SFWA Self-Publishing committee. The included works and authors reflect the high quality of self-published, indie, and small press speculative fiction available today.

The final list of books is as follows:

Starship Hope: Exodus by T.S. Valmond

Raptor by John G. Hartness

The Chiral Conspiracy by L.L. Richman

Ganymede by Jason Taylor

The Stark Divide by J. Scott Coatsworth

Eternity’s End by Jeffrey A. Carver

When You Had Power by Susan Kaye Quinn

Annihilation Aria by Michael R. Underwood

The Solar Sea by David Lee Summers

The Cost of Survival by J. L. Stowers

Claiming T-MO by Eugen Bacon

The Hammer Falls by Travis Heermann

Warrior Wench by Marie Andreas

Glitch Mitchell and the Unseen Planet by Philip Harris

Iron Truth by S.A. Tholin

Knight Errant by Paul Barrett & Steve Murphy

A Fall in Autumn by Michael G. Williams

Two Suns at Sunset by Gene Doucette

Questions about the StoryBundle can be directed to the Self-Publishing committee at Storybundle@SFWA.org.