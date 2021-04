SFWA Market Report For April

Welcome to the April edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA.

New Markets

Africa Risen

Blood Knife

The Needle Drops… Anthology Series

Currently Open

Al Blanchard Award

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cloud Lake Literary

Cossmass Infinities(Recently Opened)

Daily Science Fiction

Darkness Blooms

Deep Magic

Departure Mirror(Recently Opened)

Escape Pod(Recently Opened)

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)

FIYAH

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online(Recently Opened)

Future Science Fiction Digest

Issues in Earth Science

khoréo magazine (khoreo)(Recently Opened)

Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest

Little Blue Marble

Mike Resnick Memorial Award for Short Fiction

Nature: Futures

Orion’s Belt

PseudoPod

Reckoning

Retcon

Samovar

Strange Horizons

Terraform

Uncanny(Recently Opened)

Recently Closed

Augur

Cast of Wonders

Constelación Magazine (Constellation)

Fantasy Magazine

Happy Hellidays(Permanent)

Lightspeed

Nightmare Magazine

PodCastle

Podcastle Flash Fiction Contest

Rigor Morbid Anthology Series(Permanent)

The Arcanist

Upcoming Market Changes

Al Blanchard Award‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s “Seasonal Holiday/Special Events” Theme begins soon.

Cossmass Infinities‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Black, Asian, Latin, LGBTQ+ and other under-represented authors begins soon.

Cossmass Infinities‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Departure Mirror‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window begins soon.

FIYAH‘s “Sound and Color” Theme ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online‘s Submission Window begins soon.

khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Mike Resnick Memorial Award for Short Fiction‘s Submission Window ends soon.

The Needle Drops… Anthology Series temporarily closes soon.

Uncanny‘s Novella-Only Submission Window ends soon.