In Memoriam – Marvin Kaye

Anthologist Marvin Kaye (b.1938) died on May 13. After working as a journalist, Kaye became a senior editor at Harcourt Brace Jovanovich before going freelance in 1970.

His anthologies included the World Fantasy Award winning The Fair Folk, The Dragon Quintet, Witches and Warlocks, and Forbidden Planets. From 2004-2009 he edited H.P. Lovecraft’s Magazine of Horror and he edited Weird Tales from 2011 to 2014. He wrote the Masters of Solitude series with Parke Godwin and The Passion of Frankenstein as a solo author.