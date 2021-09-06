SFWA Market Report—September 2021

Welcome to the September edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. The markets included on this list all pay at least $0.08/word in at least one length category of fiction.

New Markets

Death in the Mouth: an Anthology of Original Horror From People of Color

Los Suelos, CA

Uncanny (Novellas)

Currently Open

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cloud Lake Literary

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores(Recently Opened)

Cossmass Infinities(Recently Opened)

Daily Science Fiction

Escape Pod(Recently Opened)

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)

Fantasy Magazine(Recently Opened)

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online(Recently Opened)

Future Science Fiction Digest

Issues in Earth Science

Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest

Mike Resnick Memorial Award for Short Fiction

Nature: Futures

Opulent Syntax: Irish Speculative Fiction

Orion’s Belt

PseudoPod(Recently Opened)

Reckoning

Retcon

Samovar

Terraform

The Arcanist

The Deadlands

Uncharted Magazine

Zooscape

Recently Closed

Abyss & Apex

Buckmxn Story Service

Cast of Wonders

Diabolical Plots

Friends Journal: Quaker Speculative Fiction Special Issue(Permanent)

Life Beyond Us: An Original Anthology of SF Stories and Science Essays(Permanent)

Martian Magazine

PseudoPod Flash Fiction Contest

Uncanny

Xenocultivars: Stories of Queer Growth(Permanent)

Upcoming Market Changes

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Cossmass Infinities‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Black, Asian, Latin, LGBTQ+ and other under-represented authors ends soon.

Cossmass Infinities‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Flash Fiction Online‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Frozen Wavelets‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Los Suelos, CA permanently closes soon.

PseudoPod‘s Submission Window ends soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. Diabolical Plots published “Open House On Haunted Hill” by John Wiswell, which won the Nebula Award for Short Story and is nominated for the Hugo Award and the World Fantasy Award! Diabolical Plots is working on resolving the hold pile from the August submission window and expects to send responses soon. Diabolical Plots will open for food-themed submissions in October. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.