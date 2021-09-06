SFWA Market Report—September 2021
Welcome to the September edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. The markets included on this list all pay at least $0.08/word in at least one length category of fiction.
New Markets
Death in the Mouth: an Anthology of Original Horror From People of Color
Los Suelos, CA
Uncanny (Novellas)
Currently Open
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Apex Magazine
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Clarkesworld Magazine
Cloud Lake Literary
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores(Recently Opened)
Cossmass Infinities(Recently Opened)
Daily Science Fiction
Escape Pod(Recently Opened)
Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)
Fantasy Magazine(Recently Opened)
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Flash Fiction Online(Recently Opened)
Future Science Fiction Digest
Issues in Earth Science
Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest
Mike Resnick Memorial Award for Short Fiction
Nature: Futures
Opulent Syntax: Irish Speculative Fiction
Orion’s Belt
PseudoPod(Recently Opened)
Reckoning
Retcon
Samovar
Terraform
The Arcanist
The Deadlands
Uncharted Magazine
Zooscape
Recently Closed
Abyss & Apex
Buckmxn Story Service
Cast of Wonders
Diabolical Plots
Friends Journal: Quaker Speculative Fiction Special Issue(Permanent)
Life Beyond Us: An Original Anthology of SF Stories and Science Essays(Permanent)
Martian Magazine
PseudoPod Flash Fiction Contest
Uncanny
Xenocultivars: Stories of Queer Growth(Permanent)
Upcoming Market Changes
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Cossmass Infinities‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Black, Asian, Latin, LGBTQ+ and other under-represented authors ends soon.
Cossmass Infinities‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Flash Fiction Online‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Frozen Wavelets‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Los Suelos, CA permanently closes soon.
PseudoPod‘s Submission Window ends soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. Diabolical Plots published "Open House On Haunted Hill" by John Wiswell, which won the Nebula Award for Short Story and is nominated for the Hugo Award and the World Fantasy Award!