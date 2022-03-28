In Memoriam – Bill Johnson (1956–2022)

Bill Johnson (October 4, 1956–March 17, 2022) began publishing science fiction in 1977 with the story “Stormfall,” which appeared in Kate Wilhelm’s anthology Clarion SF. Over the years, he published around 30 stories. His 1997 story “We Will Drink a Fish Together” earned him the Hugo Award for Best Novelette and an Asimov’s Readers’ Poll Award. It was also a finalist for the Nebula Award.

Johnson included several of his early stories in the collection Dakota Dreamin’, published in 1999. More recently, he has written stories in the “Martin & Artie” series for Analog and co-wrote “Three Can Keep a Secret” with Gregory Frost.

Born in Webster, South Dakota, Johnson earned a journalism degree from the University of Iowa and served as the editor of The Daily Iowan, earning himself several journalism awards, including the Brewer key for journalistic excellence. He went on to earn an MBA from Duke University. He worked as a technical writer and in Business Intelligence at Motorola. His family has asked for donations to The Marfan Foundation in his honor.

He is believed to be the tallest author to win the Hugo Award. Bill Johnson lived 65 years.

SFWA President, Jeffe Kennedy, shares, “We’re sorry to learn of the passing of Bill Johnson. His stories and contributions to the community will be missed.”