SFWA Market Report—May 2022
Welcome to the May edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. The markets included on this list all pay at least $0.08/word in at least one length-category of fiction.
New Markets
Space Fantasy Magazine
Worlds of Possibility (Upcoming)
Currently Open for Submissions
Air and Nothingness Press
Al Blanchard Award
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Apex Magazine
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Assemble Artifacts Magazine
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Campfire Macabre Anthology Series (Recently Opened)
Cast of Wonders (Recently Opened)
Clarkesworld Magazine
Cloud Lake Literary
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)
Daily Science Fiction
Escape Pod
Factor Four Magazine
Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)
Fantasy Magazine
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Recently Opened)
Future Science Fiction Digest
Infinite Horrors
Infinite Worlds
Issues in Earth Science
Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest
Lightspeed
Little Blue Marble
Martian Magazine
Mithila Review: Planet Democracy
Nature: Futures
Orion’s Belt
PseudoPod
Reckoning
riddlebird
Samovar
Seize the Press
Solarpunk Magazine (Recently Opened)
Sovereign: An Anthology of Black Fantasy Fiction
The Deadlands
The Librarian (Recently Opened)
Uncanny (Recently Opened)
Uncharted Magazine
Recently Closed for Submissions
Bioluminescent: A Lunarpunk Anthology (Permanent)
Cyberpunk-Solarpunk Anthology (Permanent)
Dark Matter Magazine
FIYAH
From the Ashes: An Anthology of Elemental Urban Fantasy (Permanent)
If There’s Anyone Left
If There’s Anyone Left Micro-Fiction Contest
khoréo magazine (khoreo)
Mike Resnick Memorial Award for Short Fiction
Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest
Southeast Asian Special (Strange Horizons) (Permanent)
The Needle Drops… Anthology Series (Permanent)
Unidentified Funny Objects Anthology Series
Upcoming Market Changes
Campfire Macabre Anthology Series‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Cast of Wonders‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Dangerous Waters‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Escape Pod‘s Submission Window ends soon.
FIYAH‘s “Hauntings and Horrors” Theme begins soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window begins soon.
If There’s Anyone Left‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Mithila Review: Planet Democracy permanently closes soon.
Solarpunk Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Solarpunk Magazine‘s “Lunarpunk” Theme ends soon.
Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Space Fantasy Magazine‘s “Is There Anybody Out There?” Theme ends soon.
Uncanny‘s Novella-Only Submission Window ends soon.
Uncanny‘s Submission Window (Novellas Only) ends soon.
Uncanny‘s Submission Window (Flash and Short Story Only) begins and ends soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. The Submission Grinder is a finalist for the Ignyte Award in the category of The Community Award for Outstanding Efforts in Service of Inclusion and Equitable Practice in Genre. Anyone can vote for the Ignyte Award until June 10th. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.