SFWA Market Report—May 2022

Welcome to the May edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. The markets included on this list all pay at least $0.08/word in at least one length-category of fiction.

New Markets

Space Fantasy Magazine

Worlds of Possibility (Upcoming)

Currently Open for Submissions

Air and Nothingness Press

Al Blanchard Award

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Assemble Artifacts Magazine

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Campfire Macabre Anthology Series (Recently Opened)

Cast of Wonders (Recently Opened)

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cloud Lake Literary

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)

Daily Science Fiction

Escape Pod

Factor Four Magazine

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)

Fantasy Magazine

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Recently Opened)

Future Science Fiction Digest

Infinite Horrors

Infinite Worlds

Issues in Earth Science

Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest

Lightspeed

Little Blue Marble

Martian Magazine

Mithila Review: Planet Democracy

Nature: Futures

Orion’s Belt

PseudoPod

Reckoning

riddlebird

Samovar

Seize the Press

Solarpunk Magazine (Recently Opened)

Sovereign: An Anthology of Black Fantasy Fiction

The Deadlands

The Librarian (Recently Opened)

Uncanny (Recently Opened)

Uncharted Magazine

Recently Closed for Submissions

Bioluminescent: A Lunarpunk Anthology (Permanent)

Cyberpunk-Solarpunk Anthology (Permanent)

Dark Matter Magazine

FIYAH

From the Ashes: An Anthology of Elemental Urban Fantasy (Permanent)

If There’s Anyone Left

If There’s Anyone Left Micro-Fiction Contest

khoréo magazine (khoreo)

Mike Resnick Memorial Award for Short Fiction

Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest

Southeast Asian Special (Strange Horizons) (Permanent)

The Needle Drops… Anthology Series (Permanent)

Unidentified Funny Objects Anthology Series

Upcoming Market Changes

Campfire Macabre Anthology Series‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Dangerous Waters‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Escape Pod‘s Submission Window ends soon.

FIYAH‘s “Hauntings and Horrors” Theme begins soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window begins soon.

If There’s Anyone Left‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Mithila Review: Planet Democracy permanently closes soon.

Solarpunk Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Solarpunk Magazine‘s “Lunarpunk” Theme ends soon.

Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Space Fantasy Magazine‘s “Is There Anybody Out There?” Theme ends soon.

Uncanny‘s Novella-Only Submission Window ends soon.

Uncanny‘s Submission Window (Novellas Only) ends soon.

Uncanny‘s Submission Window (Flash and Short Story Only) begins and ends soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder.