SFWA Market Report – September 2022

Welcome to the September edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. The markets included on this list all pay at least $0.08/word in at least one length-category of fiction.

New Markets

Gothic Romance Anthology (Brigids Gate Press)

Into Chaos

Unspeakable Horror 3: Dark Rainbow Rising

Currently Open for Submissions

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Aniko Magazine (Recently Opened)

Apex Magazine

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Assemble Artifacts Magazine

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)

Factor Four Magazine

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)

Fantasy Magazine

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Recently Opened)

Future Science Fiction Digest

Infinite Horrors

Infinite Worlds

Islandia Journal

Issues in Earth Science

Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest

Nature: Futures

Orion’s Belt

Pride Quarterly (Recently Opened)

Reckoning

Samovar

Taco Bell Quarterly

The Arcanist

The Deadlands

Uncharted Magazine

Recently Closed for Submissions

Abyss & Apex

Campfire Macabre Anthology Series (Permanent)

Cast of Wonders Flash Fiction Contest

Cloud Lake Literary

Diabolical Plots

Escape Pod

Martian Magazine

PseudoPod

PseudoPod Flash Fiction Contest (Permanent)

Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest

Tales From Fiddler’s Green

Unidentified Funny Objects Anthology Series

Upcoming Market Changes

Aniko Magazine‘s “Double” Theme ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Cossmass Infinities‘s Limited Demographic Window: Black, Asian, Latin, LGBTQ+ and other under-represented authors begins soon.

Escape Pod‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Fantasy Magazine‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: BIPOC authors ends soon.

Fantasy Magazine‘s General Submission Window begins soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Gothic Romance Anthology (Brigids Gate Press)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Into Chaos‘s Submission Window ends soon.

khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Pride Quarterly opens soon.

riddlebird ‘s Submission window begins soon.

Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Indigenous authors only (including Latinx authors) begins and ends soon.

Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window for Indigenous authors, including Latinx authors on the theme “Indigenous Futures” begins and ends soon.

Strange Horizons opens soon.

Taco Bell Quarterly‘s Submission window ends soon.

Unspeakable Horror 3: Dark Rainbow Rising‘s Submission Window ends soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder.