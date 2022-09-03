SFWA Market Report – September 2022
Welcome to the September edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. The markets included on this list all pay at least $0.08/word in at least one length-category of fiction.
New Markets
Gothic Romance Anthology (Brigids Gate Press)
Into Chaos
Unspeakable Horror 3: Dark Rainbow Rising
Currently Open for Submissions
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Aniko Magazine (Recently Opened)
Apex Magazine
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Assemble Artifacts Magazine
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Clarkesworld Magazine
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)
Factor Four Magazine
Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)
Fantasy Magazine
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Recently Opened)
Future Science Fiction Digest
Infinite Horrors
Infinite Worlds
Islandia Journal
Issues in Earth Science
Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest
Nature: Futures
Orion’s Belt
Pride Quarterly (Recently Opened)
Reckoning
Samovar
Taco Bell Quarterly
The Arcanist
The Deadlands
Uncharted Magazine
Recently Closed for Submissions
Abyss & Apex
Campfire Macabre Anthology Series (Permanent)
Cast of Wonders Flash Fiction Contest
Cloud Lake Literary
Diabolical Plots
Escape Pod
Martian Magazine
PseudoPod
PseudoPod Flash Fiction Contest (Permanent)
Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest
Tales From Fiddler’s Green
Unidentified Funny Objects Anthology Series
Upcoming Market Changes
Aniko Magazine‘s “Double” Theme ends soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Cossmass Infinities‘s Limited Demographic Window: Black, Asian, Latin, LGBTQ+ and other under-represented authors begins soon.
Escape Pod‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Fantasy Magazine‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: BIPOC authors ends soon.
Fantasy Magazine‘s General Submission Window begins soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Gothic Romance Anthology (Brigids Gate Press)‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Into Chaos‘s Submission Window ends soon.
khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Pride Quarterly opens soon.
riddlebird ‘s Submission window begins soon.
Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Indigenous authors only (including Latinx authors) begins and ends soon.
Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window for Indigenous authors, including Latinx authors on the theme “Indigenous Futures” begins and ends soon.
Strange Horizons opens soon.
Taco Bell Quarterly‘s Submission window ends soon.
Unspeakable Horror 3: Dark Rainbow Rising‘s Submission Window ends soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. Keep an eye on Diabolical Plots site for announcements of The Long List Anthology Volume 8 fundraising campaign, expected to launch in this month. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.