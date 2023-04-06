SFWA Market Report – April 2023
Welcome to the April edition of the SFWA Market Report.
Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those included on this list pay at least $0.08/word in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.
New Markets
Impossible Worlds
The Off-Season: An Anthology of Coastal New Weird (Upcoming)
Markets Currently Open for Submissions
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Apex Magazine
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Assemble Artifacts Magazine
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Cast of Wonders (Recently Opened)
Clarkesworld Magazine (Recently Opened)
Escape Pod
Factor Four Magazine
Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)
Fantasy Magazine (Recently Opened)
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Habitats Magazine
Infinite Horrors
Infinite Worlds
Islandia Journal
Issues in Earth Science
khoréo magazine (khoreo) (Recently Opened)
LatineLit
Lightspeed (Recently Opened)
Little Blue Marble
midnight & indigo
Nature: Futures
PodCastle
PseudoPod (Recently Opened)
Reckoning
riddlebird (Recently Opened)
Robotic Ambitions (Recently Opened)
Samovar
Small Wonders (Recently Opened)
The Big Issue (Recently Opened)
The Deadlands
Uncharted Magazine
Markets Recently Closed for Submissions
CatsCast
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores
FIYAH
Metastellar (Originals)
Zooscape
Other Opportunities
If There’s Anyone Left Micro-Fiction Contest
Upcoming Market Changes
Cast of Wonders‘s “Banned Books Week” theme ends soon.
Cast of Wonders‘s Limited demographic submission window: young authors begins and ends soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
If There’s Anyone Left Micro-Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window ends soon.
khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Lightspeed‘s General science fiction, short fiction ends soon.
Lightspeed‘s BIPOC-only fantasy, short fiction begins and ends soon.
Lightspeed‘s General fantasy, short fiction begins soon.
Robotic Ambitions‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: marginalized writers ends soon.
Strange Horizons opens soon.