SFWA Market Report – April 2023

Welcome to the April edition of the SFWA Market Report.

Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those included on this list pay at least $0.08/word in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.

New Markets

Impossible Worlds

The Off-Season: An Anthology of Coastal New Weird (Upcoming)

Markets Currently Open for Submissions

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Assemble Artifacts Magazine

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Cast of Wonders (Recently Opened)

Clarkesworld Magazine (Recently Opened)

Escape Pod

Factor Four Magazine

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)

Fantasy Magazine (Recently Opened)

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Habitats Magazine

Infinite Horrors

Infinite Worlds

Islandia Journal

Issues in Earth Science

khoréo magazine (khoreo) (Recently Opened)

LatineLit

Lightspeed (Recently Opened)

Little Blue Marble

midnight & indigo

Nature: Futures

PodCastle

PseudoPod (Recently Opened)

Reckoning

riddlebird (Recently Opened)

Robotic Ambitions (Recently Opened)

Samovar

Small Wonders (Recently Opened)

The Big Issue (Recently Opened)

The Deadlands

Uncharted Magazine

Markets Recently Closed for Submissions

CatsCast

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores

FIYAH

Metastellar (Originals)

Zooscape

Other Opportunities

If There’s Anyone Left Micro-Fiction Contest

Upcoming Market Changes

Cast of Wonders‘s “Banned Books Week” theme ends soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s Limited demographic submission window: young authors begins and ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

If There’s Anyone Left Micro-Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window ends soon.

khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Lightspeed‘s General science fiction, short fiction ends soon.

Lightspeed‘s BIPOC-only fantasy, short fiction begins and ends soon.

Lightspeed‘s General fantasy, short fiction begins soon.

Robotic Ambitions‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: marginalized writers ends soon.

Strange Horizons opens soon.