2023–2024 SFWA Board & Referendum Results

Effective July 1, 2023, the SFWA Board of Directors will be made up of the following members:

Jeffe Kennedy, President

John Murphy, Vice President

Jasmine Gower, Secretary

Erin Hartshorn, Chief Financial Officer

Directors-at-Large Monica Valentinelli, Jordan Kurella, Christine Taylor-Butler, Chelsea Mueller, and Phoebe Barton

Please join us in giving our thanks to the Directors who will leave the SFWA Board on June 30, 2023: Remy Nakamura and José Pablo Iriarte. As with most of our programs, services, and committees, the Board of Directors is made up entirely of volunteers! We’ve benefited greatly from the time and expertise they’ve shared with the organization.

SFWA’s Full members also recently voted to approve poetry and translated works as acceptable forms of fiction writing to qualify for SFWA membership, overturning older referendums that excluded them. We’ll publicly announce when the organization is ready to begin taking applications that include poetry and translated works.

Best wishes to the 2023–2024 SFWA Board, and we look forward to welcoming new members who will now qualify to join the organization!