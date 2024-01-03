SFWA Market Report – January 2024

Welcome to the January edition of the SFWA Market Report.

Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those markets included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.

New Markets

Anansi

Medusa

Odin

Markets Currently Open for Submissions

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Augur (Recently Opened)

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)

Crepuscular Magazine

Escape Pod

Factor Four Magazine

FIYAH

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals) (Recently Opened)

Gamut Magazine (Recently Opened)

Haven Spec Magazine (Recently Opened)

Islandia Journal

Last-Ditch

Lesbian Historic Motif Podcast (Recently Opened)

midnight & indigo

Mysterion (Recently Opened)

Nature: Futures

Reckoning

riddlebird

Samovar

Small Wonders

Solarpunk Magazine (Recently Opened)

Strange Horizons (Recently Opened)

Tales & Feathers (Recently Opened)

The Deadlands

Uncharted Magazine

Winter in the City: A Collection of Dark Urban Stories

Markets Recently Closed for Submissions

Apex Magazine

Baffling Magazine

Book Worms

Familiars (Permanent)

I Want That Twink OBLITERATED! (Permanent)

Interstellar Flight Magazine (Flash Fiction)

Monsters in Masquerade (Permanent)

Nightmare Diaries (Permanent)

The Map of Lost Places (Permanent)

We Are All Thieves of Somebody’s Future (Permanent)

Upcoming Market Changes

Abyss & Apex‘s Submission window begins soon.

Anansi permanently closes soon.

Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Augur‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Augur‘s Translations OR Limited Demographic Submission Window: BIPOC, trans, and/or disabled and Canadian citizens/permanent residents and/or those who are living within the settler-defined border of the land colonially known as Canada begins soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s “Halloween” Theme begins soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

FIYAH‘s Submission window ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Haven Spec Magazine‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: authors of color, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and other underrepresented groups ends soon.

Haven Spec Magazine‘s Open Submission Window begins soon.

Lesbian Historic Motif Podcast‘s Submission window ends soon.

Medusa permanently closes soon.

Moving Across the Landscape in Search of an Idea‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Mysterion‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Odin permanently closes soon.

Solarpunk Magazine‘s Submission window ends soon.

Tales & Feathers‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Tales & Feathers‘s Translations OR Limited Demographic Submission Window: BIPOC, trans, and/or disabled writers begins soon.

