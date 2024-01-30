Publishing Taught Me Accepting Pitches for Four Essays

Publishing Taught Me, the SFWA online anthology project supported by a grant from the NEA, is seeking pitches for four essays to be included in the anthology. We are looking for contributions addressing the experiences of BIPOC authors, editors, and other science fiction, fantasy, and horror publishing industry participants, so firsthand knowledge of them will be extremely helpful. We’re especially interested in seeing work from authors who customarily identify as “of color.”

Pitches should run between 50 and 100 words and should cover the main points of your topic in summary or outline. We’re also asking for an accompanying writing sample of up to 2000 words. It’s fine to submit multiple pitches. They are due by 6 p.m. Pacific Time on February 14. Please note that we have already accepted pitches on the following topics: Does an author’s identity matter, editing humor, editor-author relationships, creating opportunities for BIPOC in publishing. These accepted pitches have come from authors, editors, and author/editors; we would like to broaden the anthology’s representation of professional diversity.

Please submit your pitches via SFWA’s online portal; when asked “Where are you pitching?” use the arrow to select the “Publishing Taught Me” option. Authors of the four accepted pitches will be notified by 6 p.m. Pacific Time on February 22. The completed essays should be approximately 700 to 2000 words long.

Payment will be a flat $300 for each accepted, edited, and finalized essay. Deadlines, contracts, and revisions will be forthcoming for each essay. Authors will be invited to participate in a 2024 online panel on the general topic of BIPOC experiences in SFFH publishing.

The Publishing Taught Me project is overseen by multiple award-winning editor Nisi Shawl and two editorial interns, Somto Ihezue and Zhui Ning Chang.